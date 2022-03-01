KINGSPORT — Nine Dobyns-Bennett High School seniors participated in a signing day Monday morning, but it wasn’t for college athletics.
Instead, the students participating in this signing day were committing to work-based learning internships: six with Eastman Chemical Co. in a pilot program Eastman hopes to grow to include more students and more schools; and three with Silgan Closures, which is in its third year of the internships.
Both programs are under the Work Based Learning program at D-B Claire Arabaugh oversees as its coordinator.
Earol Meza-Barrera is one of the six interns with Eastman, along with Aiden Brown, Camden Bowler, Blake Dunford, Labe Loew and Caleb Salyer. The Silgan interns are Hayden Lipford, Joseph Neglia and Joseph Smith.
The program is open to juniors and seniors, and students typically work four-hour shifts a day in either the mornings or afternoons. Areas are safety, quality practices and measurement, manufacturing processes and production and maintenance awareness.
EASTMAN PROGRAM
Meza-Barrera said Bryan Kerns, a math teacher who also is a firefighter and formed the Pulaski Club, recommended him for a firefighting internship at Eastman.
“He recommended me to Miss Arbaugh. I heard what she had to say,” said Meza-Barrera, 17. After graduating, he plans to attend Northeast State Community College to become an emergency medical technician with hopes of becoming a firefighter with Eastman.
Brian Miller, a first-generation college student who is director of the utilities division for Eastman, said the program plans to grow into other high schools in the area.
“We believe this could grow into 40 or 50 students,” Miller said.
SILGAN PROGRAM
“We want to partner with the community,” said Dino Caserta, plant manager for Silgan Closures. The interns there will rotate through engineering, quality control, maintenance, production and supply chain work at Silgan.
In the third year, the Silgan program has resulted in two of four interns getting full-time jobs there after high school, Caserta said, although options also include coming back for jobs after one-, two- or four-year post-secondary education.
“This is not an end,” Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said of the ceremony.
“We’re blessed to live in a city that values education like it does,” Moorhouse said. “This is a big day in the history of Kingsport City Schools.”
REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Bo Shadden, director of CTE and post-secondary opportunities for KCS, said the Hawkins County school system plans for a CTE operation at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Morristown at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park near Surgoinsville, and Sullivan County CTE programs at the new West Ridge High School are part of a wave of CTE programs needed to fill a demand.
In addition, Monday was the formal ribbon cutting for the CTE program opeated by TCAT Elizabethton at the former Sulivan North High School, the furture KCS Sevier Middle School. Gov. Bill Lee, a proponent of CTE education, attended the ribbon cutting.
Shadden knows all about the West Ridge programs since he used to head the CTE program for Sullivan County Schools.
“It’s going to take us all of us to help businesses and industries looking for workers,” Shadden said, adding that no individual school or school district in the region can fill the demand for workers alone.
Others who spoke at the morning ceremony were Lora Barnett, executive director of government relations and workforce development coordinator for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, and Jeff McCord, Tennessee commissioner of labor and workforce development and a Kingsport resident.
