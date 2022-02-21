BRISTOL — The sidewalk in front of 23 6th Street remained closed Monday afternoon, but the street itself had been reopened to traffic, according to Bristol Tennessee Assistant Fire Chief David McGlamery.
"As fire marshal, I've deemed it ift for occupancy, for now," McGlamery said, adding city officials will continue to investigate the building's stability and efforts by the owner to stabilize the structure.
Officials from the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, and the City’s Division of Codes Enforcement were called to the scene Sunday afternoon after a neighboring property owner heard breaking glass, according to a press release.
The first floor of the building houses an import/export business. The two upper floors are not currently being used.
A portion of the street was closed to traffic much of Sunday afternoon and evening while city officials completed their investigation and a contractor hired by the building’s owner made temporary repairs, according to the release. That work was completed just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
A structural engineer examined the building Monday to determine what steps are needed to ensure the integrity of the structure, McGlamery said.
The public is encouraged to use caution in the area.