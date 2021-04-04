KINGSPORT — The STREAMWORKS Twenty Under 20 awards for the Class of 2021 have been announced, recognizing high school and college students in the region.
Most are from the greater Tri-Cities, within the Appalachian Highlands, but all have “demonstrated exemplary achievements in community service, entrepreneurialism, leadership, academics and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities,” according to a news release.
Of the 20, included are five from Dobyns-Bennett High School students in Kingsport, one at D-B EXCEL, two from Elizabethton High and one each from Rye Cove, Sullivan South and David Crockett high schools.
A virtual awards ceremony is scheduled to be streamed live from the campus of East Tennessee State University at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.
Seeing extraordinary students do extraordinary things, the release said STREAMWORKS Powered by Eastman works to ensure these 20 individuals are recognized for their innovation and leadership in their communities and schools.
Beyond the recognition of these students, this initiative will spotlight the critical necessity of STEM education throughout the region. Furthermore, these 20 individuals will serve as ambassadors in their communities and set the example of personal excellence for other youth to model.
The honorees are:
Nikolas Barnett, 17, Dobyns-Bennett High School
Rachel Bentley, 16, D-B EXCEL
Maxwell Brown, 18, South Greene High School
Robby Burchett, 19, Black Hawk East Junior College, from Lee County, Va.
Jacqueline Byers, 19, University of South Carolina, from Kingsport
Pierce Byers, 17, Dobyns-Bennett High School
Erin Colhoun, 18, Dobyns-Bennett High School
Sarah Grace Garland, 17, David Crockett High School
Sam Garcia, 19, East Tennessee State University, from Kingsport
Hannah Griffith, 16, homeschool student from Johnson City
Conner Hall, 17, Dobyns-Bennett High School
Caitlyn Ison, 19, East Tennessee State University, from Mount Carmel
Cindy Jones, 18, Johnson County High School
Lauren Lewis, 18, John S. Battle High School
Izabella McQueen, 15, Elizabethton High School
McKendra Norris, 18, Elizabethton High School
Eliza Sanders, 17, Sullivan South High School
Lindsey Seay, 18, Rye Cove High School
Zoie Stout, 17, Unicoi County High School
Emma True, 18, Dobyns-Bennett High School
For more information about the Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 Awards, visit www.streamworks20under20.org online.
About STREAMWORKS
The mission of STREAMWORKS is to create Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) initiatives designed to promote rigorous STEM activities and competitions in the community.
STREAMWORKS is changing student’s lives by cultivating and nourishing grassroots efforts to establish an environment of critical and innovative thinkers which will foster a future workforce dedicated to fulfilling critical skills gaps in hi-demand technology career fields. One avenue STREAMWORKS utilizes to fulfill these goals is through the establishment of robotics teams and competitions over a variety of STEM disciplines.