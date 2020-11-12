BRISTOL, Virginia — A Washington County manufacturing business will add more than 100 jobs and expand production of a guardrail crash safety device.
Economic development group InvestSWVA and owners of SPIG Industry Inc. announced on Thursday that the company has started a $7.9 million expansion of its operation in the Washington County Industrial Park near Bristol based on growing demand for its patented SGET end terminal. The device caps the end of a guardrail length and absorbs the energy from a vehicle crashing into the rail end.
Co-owner Joshua Harmon said the expansion will include new jobs for laborers, welders, machinists, metalworkers and material handlers with wages ranging from $14 to more than $20 per hour.
“Our policy is, if you pay someone well, you don’t have to retrain someone else,” Joshua Harmon said.
The Harmons said the expansion comes from successful testing of the end terminal and acceptance by various state departments of transportation for use on highway guardrails. Chris Harmon said that acceptance of the SPIG product in the past two years has included Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, New Mexico and orders from Mexico and the Canadian province of Ontario.
Joshua Harmon said independent lab testing of repeated crashes with the SPIG end terminal showed no penetration of vehicle cabins or even cracking of windshields in all cases.
“The lab told us that if people had been in there, they probably would have walked away,” Joshua Harmon said.
SPIG Industry has been in the Washington County Industrial Park since 2007 and got its start making guardrails and guardrail posts before starting development of its end terminal in 2011 and production in 2018, the Harmons said. The brothers credited being able to do their expansion in Southwest Virginia to the region’s state legislative delegation: Republican Delegates Israel O’Quinn and Terry Kilgore and state Sen. Todd Pillion.
Joshua Harmon said the company looked at North Carolina and Tennessee before deciding to expand in Washington County.
“It made sense logistically,” Joshua Harmon said, citing the proximity to rail service and to Interstate 81. He and Chris Harmon added that SPIG is also looking at setting up production on the West Coast as well as signing licensing agreements for production in Central and South America.
O’Quinn said the legislators and InvestSWVA pushed for state and local government support of the Harmons’ effort, including a Virginia Tobacco Com-mission Opportunity Fund grant of $99,500 to help with the expansion plan.
“We just want to see our region marketed,” O’Quinn said. “We can’t sit back and wait every five years for something good to happen. Having direct engagement with the delegation is better than no engagement.”
SPIG Industry, as part of its expansion, will build three production plants and a welding shop along with a rail spur to connect with existing area freight rail service. The company is eligible to apply for state Railroad Industrial Access Program funds and can receive state Enterprise Zone benefits along with state funding and services to support SPIG’s employee training during the expansion.
Pillion, in a joint statement with Kilgore and state officials, credited SPIG with recognizing the area’s advantages, including available workforce and quality of life.
“I am proud that our Southwest Virginia delegation took the lead in advising SPIG’s leadership to invest in our community and our people,” Pillion said.
Kilgore, also chair of the Tobacco Commission, said the SPIG expansion highlighted the region’s advantages for manufacturing.
“This project demonstrates that developing industrial parks, something the commission has supported over the years, can pay dividends in the long run for our rural communities, Kilgore said.
“The continued growth of SPIG Industry demonstrates the tremendous success that a homegrown manufacturer can achieve here in Virginia,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “We thank SPIG for reinvesting in the commonwealth and contributing to our economic recovery amid this global health crisis.”
“Southwest Virginia is having a manufacturing renaissance,” O’Quinn said.