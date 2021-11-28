KINGSPORT — Renita Wolfe added some circa 1940s glass Christmas ornaments to her collection Saturday.
Marty Combs and Mamie Minton picked up some antique oak furniture.
And Keante Dukes and Lizzie McMillian did a lot of browsing of antiques, as did Barb Vanderhoof with her daughter-in-law Jordyn Warren and son Adam Vanderhoof.
But what was the main thing all these people have in common?
They were out and about on Small Business Saturday, a day set aside for small businesses between Black Friday events of big box stores and the Cyber Monday for online shopping.
From antiques to clothing, record albums and firearms, art work and household items, patrons of small businesses in the Model City came out in force Saturday.
SEARCHING FOR VINTAGE ORNAMENTS
“I collect ornaments,” said Wolfe as she picked out ornaments from a vintage box at Anchor Antiques, 137 Broad St.
“I’ve gotten a ton of them on my tree,” Wolfe said. “I love anything vintage. I love coming here.”
David Case, co-owner of the longtime antique business with his mother, Mary Jo Case, said Saturday was a good day for the family business.
He said the extra traffic was good to bring in new and existing customers.
Case said many customers, including Wolfe, are looking for nostalgia, including the ornaments, glassware, old radios and smaller items.
“It (the nationwide event) helps the small businesses a lot,” Case said. “It’s nice to see people downtown.”
Dukes and McMillian, of Kingsport, browsed at Anchor and other downtown businesses, including P&J antiques.
RECORD SALES
Paul Davis, owner of P.D.’s Records at 134 Broad St., said Saturdays were normally slow for him, but a customer was picking out some buys Saturday morning in a shop adorned with music posters and also selling cassettes, CDs and sometimes 8-track tapes.
Most of the posters are not for sale. They’re only for decoration and ones he has collected, including many of the Beatles.
“I was a senior in high school when they came out,” said Davis, in a full-time location for eight years after retiring from Quebecor. “That’s (Beatles music) all we heard for two years.”
He said the Beatles albums are among frequent requests, along with Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, Iron Maiden, Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead.
If he has no used copies of these artists, he said he will refer shoppers to Walmart and other retailers of reissued vinyl albums, but he said most want the original in spite of or because of the pops and cracks and original mixing.
“In country, it’s Wayon (Jennings), Willie (Nelson) and of course George Strait,” Davis said, also adding Emmylou Harris, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.
CONSIGNMENT SATURDAY
Steve and Angela Cunningham of Kingsport were working their store, Almost New Consignment Shop, near the Greenacres Shopping Center at 1001 N. Eastman Road, Suite F. It has been there two years but in business for 14.
“Saturday’s not usually a real busy day for us,” he said. Instead, he said the nearby Johnson Elementary and U.S. Post Office are traffic draws for the store during the week.
“We sell clothing mainly,” he said, although the business also has household items, jewelry, mostly smaller furniture and some antiques.
“It’s starting to pick back up” following the sales slump during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. The business moved to its current location in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit the United States.
“Right now the popular stuff is Christmas decor, throw blankets, throw pillows and men’s clothing,” she said.
RIVER MOUNTAIN ANTIQUES AND PRIMITIVES
Reed and Debbie Dykes have had River Mountain Antiques and Primitives, 120 Broad St., for 13 years, although she started the business before he retired as a teacher. The business, which sells antiques, clothing and other items, had a steady stream of customers Saturday.
She said many customers are new to the area or at least downtown businesses, although both said they get repeat customers. He said some come from out of state.
STORY OF OAK AND MAHOGANY BEDS
At P&J Antiques, 204 Broad St., longtime antique enthusiasts Pat and Jerry Houchens, along with their daughter Wendy, had a steady stream of customers at the two-story antique store.
“We’ve been so blessed it’s absolutely incredible,” Pat Houchens said, while employee Diana Gibson said hot items are “everything” but include vintage tins and knives.
Combs and Minton picked up their oak bed and a low-boy oak dresser with a hat box, with help from Pat Houchens.
Houchens also showed Barb Vanderhoof, Jordyn Warren and Adam Vanderhoof a circa early 1900s mahogany, sometimes called rosewood, bed with carvings of lions and kings or knights. It is like a canopy bed, but the canopy top is wood like the rest of the bed.
She said the bed came from a local estate but originated in England. The firm price of $9,950 compares to one like it in England selling for almost $65,000 plus shipping.
“We’re just shopping and spending time with each other,” Adam Vanderhoof said. His mother said she recently moved to the Kingsport area, where her other son lives, with other relatives in Elizabethton.
She said property taxes are much lower here, as are real estate prices. Basically, she said she left Pennsylvania to escape snow and high property taxes.
BOOMTOWN, OTHERS BOOMING
Boomtown and Co., 271 Broad St., is marking its third year and had a good stock of Dolly Parton for president shirts and other clothing.
Employees Christy Leonard, sister of the owner, and Brooke, said business was booming Saturday, no pun intended.
At 109 Broad St., New and New Again owned by Cheri Morgan was having its first holiday selling. The business opened five months ago.
“We have new gift-type items,” Morgan said, as well as houseware and other pallet goods, a white elephant room and other area for local artisans.
“It’s been busy today and yesterday,” Morgan said. “It (Small Business Saturday) does help small business a lot.”
And at Gunsligers, 122 Broad St., customers were browsing and buying.
Hunter Sane and Kaitlyn Self of Cocke County were looking at some guns — a deer hunting rifle for her and a “varmint” rifle for him.
“It’s been kind of feast or famine today,” employee Jim Clark said of the business, owned by Todd Sutherland.
“Today, it is busy. It was busy yesterday, too,” employee and gun repairer Chase White said. Aside from firearms, holsters and other gun accessories, the business sells ammunition, safes and gun safeties, the latter two having no sales tax in Tennessee through June 2022.
The two employees said some ammunition is in short supply and that revolvers are sometimes hard to get.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.