BLOUNTVILLE — Travelers filtering in and out of airports on Sept. 10, 2001 likely had no idea air travel would drastically change the following day. But come Sept. 11, air travel was altered dramatically — as was the American mindset following history’s most deadly attack on U.S. soil.
The U.S. immediately shut down its air travel. Planes were instructed to land at the closest airport following the crash of four hijacked airliners that morning. The nation quickly moved to up its air travel security following the attack, but it would take months to smooth out new protocols.
Gene Cossey is the executive director at the Tri-Cities Airport Authority in Blountville. On Sept. 11, 2001, Cossey was 31 years old, working in operations at a small airport on the Oregon coast. That day, he recalled, questions ensued as airports closed down with no plans to safely start up again.
“The immediate issue was how did this happen? How did people get on board? How did they take over the airplanes? How did they do this?” Cossey told the Times News. “It was very surreal because the entire system shut down overnight. Not even overnight. Within hours the entire system shut down.
“We were shut down not because people couldn’t start flying, but because of the question of how do you ensure that this isn’t happening again? If this was a multi-pronged attack and there were 100 other people waiting to do the same thing next time flights started back up, how do you ensure that doesn’t happen again?”
Two months after the attack, President George W. Bush signed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act. The move placed 60,000 TSA employees into America’s airports with required screenings for travelers and checked baggage, the expansion of the federal Air Marshal Service and reinforced cockpit doors, among other security measures.
For Cossey’s airport in Oregon, which is slightly smaller than the Tri-Cities Airport, the implementation of TSA meant big security measures even in smaller systems.
“Our commercial operations did change significantly after,” Cossey said. “One of the things that was recognized was smaller airports can be entry points and gateways into the larger system. So that was one of the things that was challenging for us, especially being very lean staffed. I had to figure out how to implement all of these very large security systems and security requirements at a much smaller airport.”
Some of the hijackers that boarded the airliners were stopped at security but were cleared, the U.S. 9/11 Commission report states. They walked through security checkpoints, including metal detectors that were designed to detect objects with as much metal as a .22-caliber handgun. Multiple hijackers that day were selected for the computer-assisted passenger prescreening system. The only consequence was that their checked bags were held off the plane until it was confirmed that they had boarded the aircraft. None of the security personnel suspected the hijackers, the report said.
One hijacker had an unidentified object in his bag, which set off two metal detectors. Security did no further investigation beyond a hand-wand detection. The 9/11 report said a screening expert later reviewed the videotape of the hand-wanding, and found the quality of the screener’s work to have been “marginal at best.” The expert said the screener should have resolved what set off the alarm.
This called for an airport security overhaul.
In addition to increased bag inspections and restricted access past security checkpoints, other regulations were added. Passengers would have to remove their shoes and be X-rayed after a man had explosives hidden in his shoes in 2001. Cockpits were fortified in 2003. TSA placed restrictions on liquids after terrorists tried to detonate liquid explosives in 2006. Canine teams were brought into airports in 2008. And in 2009, full-body scanners were implemented after a Middle Eastern extremist tried to detonate an explosive device concealed in his underwear.
“It had a lot of growing pains in the beginning,” Cossey recalled. “I’ll be the first to tell you TSA didn’t know what they were doing when they started. Changes were being made every two weeks. You’d get a new directive and you’d have a new order that you had to follow. It was very complicated at times. They’ve gotten very good at what they do now and they know what they’re doing.”
It also changed the culture of flying — something Cossey knew as well as anyone.
The airport executive director grew up with a passion for aviation. He often tells people he got his first aviation job simply because they saw him hanging around the airport so much that they gave him a job to give him something to do rather than beg for flights. But after 9/11, that simplicity was gone.
“You used to be able to just go, ‘Hey, I want to go walk out and sit at the gate and watch the airplane board,’ ” Cossey said. “When I was in my 20s, we would drive up to the big airport in Portland, just to go see things. You’d have a bite to eat at the restaurant and watch people fly through. It was very different.”
From an aviation industry standpoint, it also shifted the focus to security over simplicity.
“We want to make it safe and convenient for people,” Cossey said. “That’s what our goal is and, of course, that’s the order. We want to make it safe and secure first and then we want to make it convenient and easy. We don’t ever want to sacrifice safety and security for easiness.”
Sept. 11 was far from the end of airport security’s changes. Since then aircraft have gotten bigger, technology has changed and other threats have come into focus as well, such as human trafficking and domestic terrorism.
“Right after 9/11, we were very watchful of outside attacks, people outside the country,” Cossey said. “Now, we’re also much more aware of the inside attacks, people who might want to do something negative from an internal perspective rather that’s internal to the U.S. or the state or even internal to the airport.
“I think that’s the other thing for people to keep in mind: This is a system. It’s not just a Tri-Cities airport flying to Charlotte or Atlanta or Dallas. It’s a system that gets all over the world.”
The aviation industry continues to change with the times. New measures are implemented as new threats arise, but that’s to ensure the U.S. never has to learn another very difficult lesson in trying to ensure safety.
“It’s terrible that 9/11 happened,” Cossey said. “I don’t think anybody can look back and say, ‘We’re glad, it happened,’ but it did implement some new ideas that keep aviation even safer. It’s the safest it’s ever been and we still continue that.
“It’s the old adage of ‘The good guys have to be right all the time. The bad guy only has to get it right once.’ We are constantly working to make sure we’re always getting it right.”