GATE CITY — Scott County Tourism has launched a new contest to offset economic losses during the pandemic.
Called “Shop Scott Win Bucks,” the four-month contest encourages residents to “Shop Local” during the months of September, October, November and December. In return, they will be entered into a contest to win a $500 Visa gift card, drawn monthly in October, November, December and January.
“All a contestant needs to do is shop any business in Scott County, save their receipt, write their names and telephone number on the back to enter the contest,” said Pam Cox, director of Scott County Tourism. “We tried to make it as simple as possible, establishing a $10 minimum purchase.”
How to enter
Receipts can either be mailed to the tourism office at 190 Beech St., Suite 201, Gate City, VA, 24251, hand-delivered to the office, emailed to Cox at pcox@scottcountyva.com, or direct messaged via the Scott County Tourism Facebook page.
The first drawing for the $500 gift card will be held live Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. on the Scott County Tourism Facebook page. Future drawings will also be held live on Facebook at 3 p.m. on Nov. 1, Dec. 1 and Jan. 4, 2021.
Creating the contest
The contest aims to shed light on the importance of local spending, as that directly affects the services offered by the county and the school system.
“When we first entered the shutdown during the pandemic, it was a dark time for the tourism industry as a whole and the entire local economy,” Cox said. “Once we re-opened, we were looking for a way to energize the local economy and get folks to realize the importance of shopping local and supporting the local economy.”
Continuing impact
Once restrictions were lifted, most businesses returned to normal as much as possible. Several restaurants, like Hob Nob and The Family Bakery, are still offering take-out only. Programming at Natural Tunnel State Park has been suspended, with the chairlift and Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Interpretative Center only open Thursday through Monday. Camping and RV sites are open and at full capacity.
One of Scott County’s largest tourism draws, the Carter Family Fold, remains closed and will likely not open until threat of the pandemic is over.
About the promotion
The promotion for “Shop Scott Win Bucks” features a series of video clips that not only explain the contest, but also highlight businesses around Scott County.
Featured businesses include Mountain View Market in Gate City, a virtual shopping mecca where residents can purchase a variety of items like fresh produce and clothing; Creation Kingdom Zoo, a premier breeding zoo for endangered species; Southern Collective, Gate City’s newest shopping mercantile; SomeThing Squatchy, the county’s newest outfitter located on the Clinch River; and standard businesses like the grocery store, Teddy’s Restaurant and Rhoton & Smith Furniture.
Until the pandemic is over, Scott County will continue to look for creative and innovative ways to encourage folks to spend time in the county and spend money.
“We want to reward our residents and visitors for shopping in Scott County,” Cox said, “and this contest is just one way to do that.”