GATE CITY — Scott County announced last week that it has established a small business grant program to mitigate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where are the funds coming from?
The county pledged $250,000 to the program, which will be funded through Scott County’s portion of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding.
The Scott County Disaster Recovery Fund Grant Program will be administered by the Scott County Economic Development Authority.
When can business owners apply?
Business owners can apply now for one-time grants of up to $10,000, based on the size of the business. The applications will be available online at www.scottcountyva.org, and the deadline to apply is July 30, 2020, at 2 p.m.
How can the funds be used?
Funds can be used to reimburse costs caused by mandated closures. Potential uses for funds include operations, developing delivery or take-out options, equipment purchases, inventory, rent and mortgage, deep cleaning services and personal protective equipment.
Funds cannot be used to pay taxes, fees or any other payments due to the county.
How can you learn more?
Those who have questions or would like additional information can contact John Kilgore at (276) 386-2525 or [email protected].