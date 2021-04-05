BLOUNTVILLE — Doom and gloom fears over COVID-19’s potential negative impact on local options sales tax revenues didn’t come true, based on the latest numbers for Sullivan County. In fact, sales tax revenues for the past eight months are up 6.7% compared to the same period a year before.
That 6.7% equals growth of $2,634,782 into county and city coffers.
It’s especially important because this report will be the one county officials use as they move forward with development of a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Even if they decide to conservatively base the budget on no growth and simply use this year’s figures, it means starting with more money compared to what was budgeted for this year.
And revenue generated by businesses outside cities in Sullivan County is up nearly 18% for the period, according to a report produced by the county’s accounts and budgets office.
Countywide, sales tax revenues returned to Sullivan County and its cities in March (collected by merchants in January) were up 16% and totaled $5,026,104 — compared to $4,331,402 in March 2020 (for sales taxes collected in January 2020).
County officials credit online purchases with creating some of the growth over the eight-month period. They also theorize growth in sales tax revenues in areas outside the cities reflects behavioral changes during the pandemic, as shoppers perhaps worked from home — and therefore shopped closer to home (or ordered online).
Kingsport continues to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated within the county, but Bristol and areas outside any city experienced larger growth, year over year, for this monthly report.
For March
Sales in Kingsport contributed $2,877,976 of the $5,026,104 countywide total for March. Sales in Bristol contributed $1,247,586 of the countywide total. Sales in areas outside any city in the county contributed $756,974 of the $5,026,104 countywide total. And sales taxes collected in the portion of Johnson City that is within Sullivan County contributed $88,334 of the $5.02 million countywide total, while $55,234 came from collections inside Bluff City.
Where does it go?
Half of the money goes to local school systems:
• The Kingsport City Schools system's year-to-date share is $7.29 million, up $571,537 (8.5%) compared to this point last year.
• The Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools system's year-to-date-share is $4.18 million, up $195,430 (4.9%) compared to this point last year.
• The Sullivan County Schools system's year-to-date share is nearly $9.52 million, up $531,233 (5.9%) compared to this point last year.
• The Johnson City Schools system's year-to-date share is $346,363, up $19,192 (24.7%).
Sullivan County’s non-school year-to-date share is nearly $3.49 million, up $507,838 (17.9%) compared to this point last year. That has the potential for the greatest impact on the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The county dedicates the first $2.5 million of its annual sales tax revenues to the Sullivan County Highway Department. Anything over that amount goes to support the county’s general fund.
Sales saxes 101
Sales tax revenues come back to the localities two months after they are collected by local merchants. June sales tax collections, for example, came back as revenue to Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City — as well as to the three school systems in the county — in August.
Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities.
Locally, cities and counties fund most of their services through a combination of property and sales taxes.
When a consumer pays sales tax locally, that money is sent to the state, which takes a small cut and redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.
Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50 — with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located.
Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.