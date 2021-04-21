BLOUNTVILLE — Countywide sales tax revenues continue to grow compared to last year, according to the latest monthly report from Sullivan County’s budget office.
The report, which covers the nine months since the current fiscal year began, shows cumulative growth of more than 7% compared to the same period a year ago.
That 7% equals nearly $3.086 million for the nine-month period.
Sales tax revenues received this month (generated in February) grew more than 10.6%, according to the report.
And revenue generated by businesses outside cities in Sullivan County are up nearly 18.5% for the period, according to a report produced by the county’s accounts and budgets office.
Countywide, sales tax revenues returned to Sullivan County and its cities this month (collected by merchants in February) totaled $4.69 million — compared to about $4.24 million in April 2020 (for sales taxes collected in February 2020).
Kingsport continues to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated within the county, but Bristol and areas outside any city experienced larger growth, year over year, for this monthly report.
For April
Sales in Kingsport contributed about $2.67 million of the $4.69 million countywide total for the month; sales in Bristol contributed nearly $1.136 million; and sales in areas outside any city in the county contributed about $769,000.
For the nine-month period, sales tax revenues countywide totaled nearly $46.87 million.
Where does it go?
Half of the money goes to local school systems:
Kingsport City Schools’ year-to-date share is $8.1 million, up $649,556 (8.7%) compared to this point last year.
The Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools’ year-to-date share is $4.65 million, up $240,197 (5.5%) compared to this point last year.
Sullivan County Schools’ year-to-date share is nearly $10.58 million, up $633,105 (6.4%) compared to this point last year.
Johnson City Schools’ year-to-date share is $378,196, up $102,981 (37.4%).
Sullivan County’s non-school year-to-date share is $3.73 million, up $581,947 (18.5%) compared to this point last year. That has the potential for the greatest impact on the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The county dedicates the first $2.5 million of its annual sales tax revenue to the Sullivan County Highway Department. Anything over that amount goes to support the county’s general fund.
Sales Taxes 101
Sales tax revenues come back to the localities two months after they are collected by local merchants. June sales tax collections, for example, came back as revenue to Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City — as well as to the three school systems in the county — in August.
Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities.
Locally, cities and counties fund most of their services through a combination of property and sales taxes.
When a consumer pays sales tax locally, that money is sent to the state, which takes a small cut and redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.
Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50 — with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located.
Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.