BLOUNTVILLE — Countywide, sales tax revenues for November were up nearly 12.4% compared to November 2020, according to a report from the Sullivan County Finance Department.
That’s $629,000 in growth for the month, year over year, and is in contrast to the 4.55% growth rate recorded for November 2020. That growth includes revenue to the county’s cities, all of which saw increases.
November’s revenue report covers the four months since the 2021-2022 fiscal year began. The four-month total of $22.93 million, countywide, shows a 12.6% increase over the same period last fiscal year.
The countywide total for November was nearly $5.71 million, compared to $5.08 million recorded in November 2020.
Where did the revenue come from?
Kingsport continues to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated within the county.
The $5.71 million, by collection point: Kingsport, $3.2 million; Bristol, $1.46 million; non-city portions of the county, $912,000; Johnson City, $79,500; and Bluff City, nearly $59,000.
November growth by location, year over year: Kingsport, $325,000; Bristol, $171,000; non-city portions of the county, $117,000; Bluff City, $8,000; and Johnson City, $8,000.
Total sales tax revenue, countywide, for the four-month period was nearly $22.93 million.
Where does revenue go?
Half of the money goes to local school systems:
Sullivan County Schools’ share is $5.11 million, up $519,000 compared to the same period a year ago.
Kingsport City Schools’ share is $4.06 million, up $542,000 compared to last year.
The Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools’ share is nearly $2.25 million, up $228,000 compared to last year.
Johnson City Schools’ share is nearly $43,000, down $4,100 compared to last year.
The non-school share for each locality for the four-month period: Sullivan County, $1.86 million, up $303,000; Kingsport, $6.97 million, up $643,000; Bristol, $2.83 million, up $347,000; Bluff City, $119,000, up $14,000; Johnson City, $153,000, down $23,000.
Sales Taxes 101
Sales tax revenues come back to the localities two months after they are collected by local merchants.
September sales tax collections, for example, return as revenue to Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City — as well as to the three school systems in the county — in November.
Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities.
Locally, cities and counties fund most of their services through a combination of property and sales taxes.
When a consumer pays sales tax locally, that money is sent to the state, which takes a small cut and redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.
Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50 — with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located.
Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.