BULLS GAP — Barrette Outdoor Living, whose Bulls Gap operation is Hawkins County’s biggest industrial employer, has been purchased by two Canadian investment firms that plan to keep the local plant operating as is.
Hawkins County Industrial Development Board Chairman Larry Elkins told the board Thursday he spoke with plant management and was told the new majority owners will keep the site open, and the more than 700 jobs at the Bulls Gap factory won’t be affected.
It was announced earlier this month that the Quebec-based investment groups TorQuest Partners (TorQuest); and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) had purchased a majority interest in Barrette Outdoor Living.
Company founder and owner Yves Barrette retains a significant minority ownership in the company.
“They wanted us to know they’re going to keep the plant open,” Elkins said. “Yves is (at retirement age) and I don’t think his kids wanted to keep the business going. He’s kept some ownership of it, but the majority will be with these new investors.”
Elkins added, “According to what they told me, they (Barrette) were involved in the sale of the business, so they actually got to pick who they wanted to sell to and interview them. I think they had like 26 different companies or partnerships looking to buy it. They’re going to keep operations going here. They had the best year that they ever had last year, so that was a good time to sell, I’m sure.”
Barrette Outdoor Living produces vinyl, aluminum and steel fence and railing; composite decking; and other outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards.
Barrette employs more than 2,000 people at 10 locations throughout the United States.
“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of the Barrette team and believe it is the right time, and TorQuest and CDPQ are the right partners, to help build the business from here,” said Barrette CEO Jean des Autels. “Barrette has a great foundation and is ready for its next stage of growth.”
Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds with more than $3 billion of equity capital under management.
“This investment continues our well-established strategy of building relationships with successful Canadian entrepreneurs to support ownership transitions, “ said TorQuest partner Jonathan Fraser. “(Barrette) has experienced exceptional growth over the past decade due to its unparalleled operational capabilities and its industry-leading customer service levels. We believe the business is well-positioned to capitalize on the attractive industry dynamics in the North American outdoor living sector, and we look forward to partnering with the Barrette team to drive the business through its next phase of growth.”
CDPQ is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and para-public pension and insurance plans. As of June 30, it held $333 billion in net assets.
Barrette Outdoor Living purchased Erwin Industries in Bulls Gap in 2001 and has expanded on multiple occasions over the past two decades along Route 66-S in Bulls Gap.
“Barrette Outdoor Living has stood the test of time and has thrived through all of the ups and downs of the economy,” Elkins added. “We feel this is the next step of growth for Barrette Outdoor Living, and we are excited to welcome TorQuest Partners and CDPQ to our area. This just further proves that Hawkins County still has strong economic growth and is still thriving.”