From staff reports
KINGSPORT — Roosevelt Elementary School does not have a Parent Teacher Association.
In conjunction with the Kingsport Chamber’s Project Hope, a Business Teacher Association (BTA) has been created. This group is made up of community business leaders and representatives who have united to make a difference in the lives of Roosevelt Elementary students and to show appreciation to the staff.
With the holiday season approaching, the first initiative is a scooter drive.
The goal is for every student to receive a new scooter. Niswonger Children’s Hospital is graciously donating safety helmets for every student in the school.
If you would like to be a part of this and donate, you can give funds and shopping will be done for you, or you can purchase a scooter and drop it off at one of the two locations below:
Kingsport Chamber, 400 Clinchfield St. #100
Cumberland Marketing, 151 E. Main St.
“These students work hard to succeed every day. Being able to give them a scooter and helmet this year is our way of providing some extra cheer during the holiday season,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of Operations and Talent Development at the Kingsport Chamber. “We are very appreciative of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Cumberland Marketing for helping us with this project.”
All scooters are due on Dec. 11 by 5 p.m.
If you have any questions, contact Bennett at vbennett@kingsportchamber.org or Lauren Glass at Lauren@cumberlandmarketing.com.