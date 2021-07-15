ROGERSVILLE — Rather than having their chief picked for them, members of the Rogersville Fire Department will be asked to choose their own chief and present that name to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval.
On Tuesday, the BMA appointed Assistant Fire Chief George Henry to serve as interim chief until a new chief is appointed.
Recently appointed Fire Chief Joey Maddox resigned after six days.
Maddox, a longtime Rogersville police officer, detective, HCSO deputy and firefighter, was appointed to replace longtime Rogersville Fire Chief David Jackson, who resigned last year.
Alderman Mark DeWitte said Maddox cited health issues as his reason for stepping down. Maddox was seriously injured in January when a roof collapsed on him and another firefighter while they were battling a house fire.
“He said he could do the administrative side of it, but he didn’t want to ask another firefighter to do something that he couldn’t do,” DeWitte said.
Mayor Jim Sells told the BMA on Tuesday he’d like the fire department to pick their next chief, and submit a name to the board for approval.
“That way it takes a lot of politics out of it,” Sells said.
The BMA is expected to consider a recommendation for the next fire chief at its Aug. 10 meeting.
In other business on Tuesday the BMA:
• Voted unanimously to reject the lone bid of $28,037 for fencing at the new Dog Park under construction at the Rogersville City Park in the northeast corner where the skate park was previously located.
Vice Mayor Brian Hartness noted that a water line has been installed to that location, as well as ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility and handicapped parking.
Hartness made a motion to reject the bid and advertise for new bids, which was approved.
• Voted unanimously to purchase a dump truck and a snow plow on state bids, as opposed to advertising for bids. The funding for that equipment is already in the 2021-22 budget.
• Voted unanimously to accept a Purdue Phama bankruptcy settlement in the opioid lawsuit that Rogersville is participating in.
• Voted unanimously in favor of a Rogersville Heritage Association request to close Main Street and appropriate cross streets during the second weekend in October for Heritage Days.