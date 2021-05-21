ROGERSVILLE — Avery Fields believes it’s time for young voters like himself to accept responsibility for their community, which is what he hopes to do as a member of the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Fields is one of nine candidates seeking six alderman seats in the June 5 Rogersville city election.
Early voting is underway and concludes May 28. As of closing time on Thursday there had been 108 votes cast in early voting, including 60 in the election office, one military, 35 absentee and 12 nursing home.
The Times News asked the nine alderman candidates the same five questions and has been reporting their responses as they are submitted.
Here’s how Fields answered his questions.
Why did you decide to run for alderman?
I saw the need for my generation to step up and prepare ourselves to accept the responsibilities and delegations being passed down to us. I believe the inner workings of the city is best learned from the older generations, yet best enhanced by fresh perspectives.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better alderman.
In my current position as the office manager of Rogersville Animal Hospital, it is my responsibility to ensure that the practice runs in a smooth and productive manner. As such, I believe I can use those skills to contribute to the operation of the city government.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and what are your top goals?
As an alderman, I would like to work towards increasing tourist revenue and overall economic development. We have a beautiful and marketable downtown that I would like to see filled with new faces and new businesses.
Is there anything you’d like to see the city and/or BMA do differently?
I feel as if the BMA does a great job governing the city, and I hope to contribute a refreshing insight.
Tell Rogersville voters why you should represent them on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
I believe I can represent a new demographic of young voters and incorporate their voices and opinions on the board. If elected, I would be devoted to listening to constituents and using their input for the betterment of the Rogersville community.