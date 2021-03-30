KINGSPORT — Rob Walters, an award-winning journalist with decades of experience, has been named editor of the Kingsport Times News. Walters joined the Six Rivers Media family on Monday. He came from the Bristol Herald Courier, where he had served as managing editor since 2016.
Immediately prior to his start in Bristol, Walters was assistant managing editor at the Frederick News-Post. His career began in 1982 at the Bakersfield Californian.
Walters, 59, has lived in Kingsport for nearly five years with his wife, Anna, and their two dogs.
“Rob brings four decades of experience in a diverse variety of markets,” said Times News Publisher Rick Thomason. “Each of those stops in his career has given him challenges he has met and expectations he has exceeded. With almost five years under his belt in the Tri-Cities, he has a broad knowledge of the region and understands the myriad opportunities.”
Walters fills a position left open in January when Stephanie McClellan, who served as Times News editor for more than five years — and was city editor for nearly 20 years prior to that, transferred to the Johnson City Press.
“Stephanie agreed to take the helm at the Johnson City Press when we were looking for an editor there,” Thomason said. “She’s a lifelong Johnson City resident, so it just made sense to bring that sense of community to the Press. Rob and Anna already live in Kingsport and are part of the faith community here, so he already has roots here. Now it’s just a matter of letting people know who he is and that he’s looking to have a positive impact on the Times News, which means a positive impact on the community and region.”
Thomason said under Walters’ leadership of the newsroom, Times News readers should expect to see more depth of reporting when topics call for some deeper digging.
“They will see reader-centric reporting that focuses on why a topic matters to both the reader and the area,” Thomason said. “And they will see more analytical stories that give meaning to statistics and numbers.”
Of his time at the Bristol newspaper, Walters said the focus was on community journalism, stories that hit readers where they live, trying to go a little deeper, and looking at the big picture. He said he is most proud of a project that won national recognition.
“I’m particularly proud of our staff project ‘Addicted at Birth,’ that focused on the problem of infants being born addicted to opioids,” Walters said. “That series took seven months to report, involved every member of the staff and won a couple of national awards — including the Scripps Howard Award for Community Journalism.”