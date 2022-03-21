KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable responded Monday to his opponent’s campaign statements regarding the county’s debt.
County Commissioner Angie Stanley is running against Venable for the GOP nomination in the Republican Party Primary on May 3.
Most of Stanley’s public speeches have listed her concern over the increase in the county’s debt at the top of her campaign topics. And over the weekend residents across the county found a slick campaign flyer in their mailboxes showing Venable side-by-side with President Joe Biden, their faces behind vertical black lines. Text in an overlay box: “County debt has increased to $340,000,000 with Venable at the helm.”
Stanley and Venable were among candidates invited to speak to the Republicans of Kingsport on Monday. Each was given five minutes to speak and candidates in each race spoke in alphabetical order. Stanley, therefore, went first when it got to the race for mayor.
“Our debt has gone from $72 million to $340 million,” Stanley said. “That is unacceptable.”
Stanley, who described herself as “a very successful businesswoman” in Kingsport, said she wants to use her 32 years worth of experience as a small business owner to reduce that debt.
As mayor, Stanley said, she will apply for millions of dollars worth of grants that have not been pursued before.
When Venable’s turn to speak came, he said he should address the debt issue, noting “a lot has been said” and referencing the mailer from Stanley’s campaign.
“I want to do that by telling you what you’ve got,” Venable said.
Venable went on to list some things debt has funded over the years, including three industrial parks, creation of Aerospace Park, other economic development efforts, and a first-ever Veterans Service Office.
Sullivan County EMS has three new stations “saving lives” across the county, and a fourth under construction, Venable said.
“It’s the first time in 50 years our EMS workers have had their own home,” Venable said, referencing prior stations that were leased or rented.
Venable went on to list “the big things,” including $140 million for schools (split with the cities and used to build West Ridge High School, Sullivan East Middle School, a new middle school in Bristol, the addition to Dobyns-Bennett High School, and Kingsport’s purchase from the county of the former Sullivan North High School for conversion into a city middle school).
And, Venable said, another $80 million is earmarked to build new facilities for the long-overcrowded county jail.
Making the above investments in the county, Venable said, is “something you can afford to do, and something we can afford to do, for our future generations.”
Venable wrapped up by saying the county’s current debt is $241 million.