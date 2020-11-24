The Region A.H.E.A.D. group of business leaders launched a broad initiative Tuesday to support health care workers online and in person as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Themes of the effort include “Our health care heroes need us,” “Stay Positive, Test Negative,” “#thankful,” “#Thankaherobeahero” and “Here’s what you can do this GIVING season to support those who are taking care of all of us.”
Automotive executive Andy Dietrich, who earlier this year organized a Region A.H.E.A.D. recovery fund for businesses impacted by COVID-19, said he was on a Washington County Ballad Health Advisory Board phone call last week when members of the board kept asking, “What can we do to help?”
“We feel sort of helpless at times because you hear stories or you see pictures like everybody has seen a mask on a nurse and she takes it off and has a big rash on her face,” Dietrich said during a Zoom call. “My parts manager’s daughter works at Holston Valley (Medical Center), and she’s working 70 to 80 hours a week. That’s why I got the band back together from Region A.H.E.A.D. What can we do on a regional scale to educate and promote what things we can do as a community to show our love and support to the health care workers all the way up to the janitors?”
Emails and discussion from the group also focused on broadening the initiative to include health care specialists and first responders, in addition to delivering meals to facilities.