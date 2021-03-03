WISE — Brian Falin and Natalie Chapman want to see a new face on Wise County’s economic development efforts.
Falin and Chapman, who coordinate the county’s Marketing and Community Development Office, already have one initiative for that new face with a contest to design a new marketing logo and slogan based on the theme Stay for a Weekend, Stay for a Lifetime.
While it is a contest theme, Falin and Chapman agree that getting people and businesses to stay in Wise County is key to helping the area diversify its population and economic base using tourism assets and developing business segments to cater to a wider demographic of new and existing residents.
“We’re fairly centrally located with good access to the Tri-Cities and eastern Kentucky and good access to Interstate 81,” said Falin, who coordinates the office’s industrial recruiting and marketing side. “There’s a big trend of people moving out of urban areas now.”
“In the past year, we’ve taken a new approach,” said Chapman, who handles economic development and grants for the office. “We’re thinking about using tourism to attract people to the county. Teleworking and quality of life are part of that. Brian and I are in the office every day gathering information to support prospects’ research about locating here.”
With a population trend in decline and the COVID-19 pandemic influencing many people’s desire to leave more dense urban communities for rural areas, Chapman said that combination presents an opportunity for Wise County to change and grow
Falin said the county’s marketing efforts include coordination with a range of groups from the county Tourism Committee and localities to the Board of Supervisors and the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority to encourage people and industries to consider living and operating in Wise County.
“We’re taking a unified approach with organizations and a diversified, comprehensive approach to attract new businesses and help existing businesses,” Falin said. “We’re always on the lookout for that big fish to locate here, but we want to see amenity-type small businesses that contribute to quality of life for people choosing to move here.”
Falin said the county’s higher education resources — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College — and the Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce are also important in showing what resources Wise County has to offer for business, industry and jobs for newcomers.
“We’re also seeing a lot of new businesses in our towns’ downtown areas, and that’s good for the county and for people coming to the county,” Falin said.
While the county’s official website is rich with information on county government and organizations, Falin and Chapman are working with web developers to upgrade the website to tie in with the winning entry for the logo and slogan contest.
“We’re very excited about the website update,” Falin said. “We’re hoping to see it become part of the marketing effort as well.”
For persons with an interest in graphic design, the logo design contest offers a $500 award for the winning entry along with recognition on Wise County’s website and social media accounts.
Chapman said contest entries also require use of four specific colors that will tie in with the official website redesign. Graphic designers need to remember these hexadecimal color numbers: #540B0E; #9E2A2B; #E09F3E; and #194727.
Contest rules
• Logos should contain the terms “Wise County, Virginia” and “Stay for a Weekend. Stay for a Lifetime.”
• Logos should be developed with the goal of attracting new residents in mind (i.e., encouraging visitors to purchase or lease residential property, start a new business, telework, start a family, or retire in Wise County).
• Logos should utilize the provided color scheme as closely as possible.
• All logos will be shared on the Visit Wise County Facebook page and a “People’s Choice” vote will be taken to select finalists.
• The winning logo will be chosen through a combination of Facebook votes, Wise County Tourism Committee and Wise County staff.
• The winning artist will receive a $500 award and recognition on the county website and social media accounts.
• Logos should be submitted in JPG/PNG format.
• The winner may be asked to provide the logo in vector format.
• Preferred aspect ratio 1:1 (square image)
• File size should be no larger than 100kb.
• Individuals may submit no more than two (2) logos for contest entry.
• All logos submitted become the property of Wise County and may not be used in any other capacity.
• Wise County reserves the right to request changes or alter the final image before use.
• Submission should include designers’ name, email address, and phone number.
• Logos must be submitted via email to falin_b@wisecounty.org by the close of business on Friday, April 30, 2021, for consideration.
• Questions regarding this contest should be directed to falin_b@wisecounty.org