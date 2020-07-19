HAWKINS COUNTY
Recorded June 25
Cody Smith and Hailey Smith to Frank J. Vioski and Tamera J. Vioski, no district given, 0.51 of an acre, $129,000.
Precision Construction Solutions LLC to Misti J. Mosier and Jason E. Mosier, district 1, lot 41, phase 2, Saint Clair Estates, $220,000.
Recorded June 26
Scott D. Osborne to Joanne George district 4, 8.31 acres, Ben Hicks Property, $59,000.
Chad Everette Wallace to Chad Everette Wallace and Brandi Wallace, district 3, 2.88 acres, quitclaim.
Jean Price and Ann Reuschel, Executors to the Estate of James D. Johnson to Barbara Talley Johnson, district 5, parcel of land, no description, quitclaim.
Willard H. Williams and Jerry M. Williams, Trustees to the Willard and Ruby Williams Revocable Living Trust to Logan T. Vermillion and Rachel N. Vermillion, district 7, lot 4, Division of Roy Barrett ET AL Trustees Property, $25,000.
Donna F. Salyer Mallory to Shannon Leigh Brown and Michael Dean Brown, Jr., district 7, 0.65 of an acre, $85,000.
Donna K. Hipshire and Juanita G. Smith to Dean A. Murphy and Helen A. Murphy, district 4, 0.56 of an acre, lot 2, H. A. Kite, Jr.,Property, $62,101.
Pete Clark to Peter L. Clark and Rebekah L. Clark, district 2, 75.69 acres, part of Lake Developers II LLC Property, quitclaim.
Richard Elmore and Annette Elmore to Almeda Dickenson and Nancy Spencer, district 1, 0.35 of an acre, part of Almeda Dickenson Property, $10,000.
Johnny D. Jones, IND and Executor to the Estate of Robert Russell Sawyer to Anton Caldwell, district 2, 5.99 acres, lot 2, Joyce I. Goins Property, quitclaim.
Clint J. Bible to Brogan Montana Trent and Samantha Danielle Trent, district 9, lot 2, Holston Heights No. 3, $146,000.
Robert D. Dykstra and Dawn Dykstra to Tony E. Liedtke and Dana L. Liedtke, district 2, lots 23 thru 25, Cherokee Hills, $182,500.
Greg Ellison and Debbie Ellison to James Adam Bennett, district 1, lot 6, Subdivision of C. Randolph Kirkpatrick and Nell Kirkpatrick Property, $57,900.
Gary M. Arrington and Sharon Arrington to Adam Arrington and Mark Arrington, district 7, 17 acres, quitclaim.
Recorded June 29
Ellen M. Haffield to Shannon L. Leamon and Tina R. Leamon, district 5, lot 17, phase 2, River Plantation, $12,000.
Jeff Thacker to Jeffrey G. McCugh and Lesley D. McCugh, district 9, 0.43 of an acre, $188,000.
Thomas Stacy and Patsy Stacy to Vance Gibson, district 7, lot 32, Kyle Trent Estate, quitclaim.
Angela R. Owens and Kimberly K. Roberts to Elijah Owens and McKenzie Owens, district 7, parcel of land, no description, $100,000.
Bryan David Mullins and Paige Mullins to Joseph Codispoti and Mary T. Codispoti, district 7, lot 13, Rotherwood Estates, $319,900.
The Appalachian Industrial P to Varney Elfering, district 5, 5.11 acres, lot 7, AFG Industrials Property, $72,500.
Allen E. Messick to Reagan K. James, district 7, lot 13, lot 14, J. Perry Miller, $103,000.
Evelyn Marie Gatewood and Lewis H. Gatewood to Angela Clamon, district 9, lot 5, lot 6, King, $29,000.
Donna J. McDonald to Justin Drew Salyer and Anna C. Salyer, district 9, lot 63, River Bend Shoals, $40,000.
Maahr Forest LLC to 4 Farm South Incorporated, district 7, 75.08 acres, lot 1, part of Maahr Forest LLC Property, $165,730.
Barry Wayne Smallwood and Sandra Smallwood to Michael S. Fields, district 7, lot 1, Division of Smallwood Property, $123,500.
Thomas Bell and Sandra M. Bell to Thomas Mark Miller, district 7, lot 3, West Hills, $156,000.
Jason Lee Montgomery and Alisha Ann Montgomery to Joseph A. Jordan, district 5, lot 103, phase 2, Armstead, $161,500.
Timothy R. Jennings and Kathiue K. Jennings to Celena Michelle Jenkins, district 7, lot 49, Kinkead Estates, $196,500.
Kathy Johnson and others to Robert Cooper and Betty Cooper, district 5, parcel of land, no description, $50,000.
Grady D. Doyen to David Testerman Barton and Emily Barton, district 5, lot 1TR, part of Jeri Hartgrove Property; lot 12TR, Kenner Property, $275,000.
Belva K. Harris, By AIF and Donald Lynn Harris, AIF to Karen Davenport, district 2, lot 10, Pyne Hills, $47,000.
Recorded June 30
Larry L. Reynolds, Jr., and Tiffany C. Wallace to Adam D. Mullins and Samantha L. Adkins, district 7, lot 38, phase 1, Hammond Estates, $191,000.
Roy Michael Ward and Debbie K. Ward to Donald E. Wilson II, district 6, lot 2, Tyler K. Slope, $142,000.
George E. Patton and Susan G. Patton to Justin C. Salyer and Laura M. Salyer, district 7, 5.01 acres, quitclaim.
Johnny L. Neeley and Emily Neeley aka Mary Emily Neeley to Meghan M. Mullins and Brackon K. Farmer, district 7, lot 22, Todd Property, $190,000..
Steve W. Shuffle and others to Scott L. Blalock and Mary D. Blalock, district 2, 0.5 of an acre, $52,000.
Blanca Leon to Rush Adventures, district 3, 40 acres, $160,966.
Emanuel Baran to Ethan Kyle Hooper, district 2, lot 16, Williams, $143,500.
Timothy Berrigan and Jenne Glynn Berrigan, Co-Trustees to the Timothy J. Berrigan Life Trust Agreement to Michael A. Dunn and Stephanie Dunn, district 7, lot 10, Allandale, $645,000.
Vic J. Johnson and Cassidy S. Johnson to John Terrell Donaldson III and Sandra Nicholr Donaldson, district 7, lot 15, lot 16, Walters Addition, $200,000.
Cody Robinson and Cassie Robinson to Southern Note Holdings LLC district 1, lot 9, Vaughn Village, $39,000.
Virgil Gilbert and Charlene Gilbert to Louis A. Stangasser, no district given, parcel of land, no description, $162,500.
Heiskell Winstead, Jr. to Shelton Smith and Georgeanna Smith, district 1, 0.98 of an acre, Dennis M. Shortt Property, $86,000.
Larry Price and others to Norma Jean Price, district 3, 1.71 acres, quitclaim.
Millard Brown, Jr. and Carolyn Browning to Corey Alan Bartlett and Jessica Bartlett, district 1, lot 148, lot 27, Millard and Jewell Brown Property, $225,000.
Joseph Ferguson and Patricia Ferguson to Clint Gulley and others, no district given, 0.52 of an acre, $37,500.
Recorded July 1
Tracy S. Miller and Katherine A. Miller to Timothy Rex Jennings and Kathie Jean Jennings, district 7, lot 8, phase 1, Allandale, $299,000.
John P. Lynch and Amber J. Lynch to Calvin M. Jefferson and Angela Jefferson, district 2, lot 2, lot 3, Mary Jane Short Estate, $117,500.
Wesley B. Christian and Marsha Harrison Christian to Michael B. Steele and Brigette L. Steele, district 9, lot 18, Deerfield Plantation, $315,000.
Kim Meirthew and Jessica Nicole Patterson, district 2, part of lot 4, John Ridley Property, quitclaim.
Ashley Nicole Helton and Matthew S. Helton to Stephanie Marquis and Peter Marquis, district 7, lot 63, Indian Ridge, $185,000.
Joy Drinnon to Robbie Adam Drinnon, district 2, 0.44 of an acre, quitclaim.
Hawks Family Limited Partnership to Carolyn Marie McClam and others, district 4, parcel of land, no description, Gray Wilson, quitclaim.
Steven E. Monroe to Reba K. Monroe, district 5, lot 81, phase 1, Armstead, quitclaim.
Janice Morgan and others to George Edward Ward and Tammy R. Ward, district 1, lot 2, lot 3, Janice Morgan, Charles N. Hinshaw, Cynthia Smith Property, $90,000.
Marcie Begley, Trustee to the Roxie M. Gibson Trust 2008 to Jason Begley and Marcie Begley, no district given, lot 67, phase 1, Armstead, quitclaim.
Marcie Begley, Trustee to the Roxie M. Gibson Trust 2008 to Jennifer Yvonne Gibson, no district given, lot 67, lot 68, phase 1, Armstead, quitclaim.
Jennifer Yvonne Gibson to Jason Begley and Marcie Begley, no district given, lot 67, lot 68, phase 1, Armstead, quitclaim.
Recorded July 2
Darren R. Mauk and Jessica A. Mauk to James Fletcher and Christina Fletcher, district 7, lot 38, phase 1, Ashley Oaks, $192,700.
Carolyn Browning to Millard Brown, Jr., district 1, 2.11 acres, Millard and Jewell Brown Property, $28,000.
Jackie Lee Goad to Brenda L. Campbell, Trustee to the Jackie Lee Goad Revocable Trust Agreement and Jackie Lee Goad, district 6, 4.05 acres, quitclaim.
C. Roy Charles and Jacqueline Y. Charles to Antoinette Kincaid, district 4, parcel of land, no description, quitclaim.
Peter Koopman and Beatrize Koopman to Betty Jo Miller and Johnny Ray Miller, district 7, lot 52, lot 54, phase 2, Saint Clair Estates, $20,000.
Bright Interests LP and East Main Street Partnership to Town of Rogersville, no district given, parcel of land, no description, no amount given.
Vanessa M. Gilley to Harlie Delilah Faye Priester, district 9, lot 15, Green Acres Addition, $148,000.
Beverly Shuler aka Beverly J. Ford to Donald K. Fluce and Cindy L. Fluce, district 2, lot 114, phase 2, Chelaque Estates, $15,000.
Wanda L. Brown, Trustee to the Brown Living Trust to Amy Greene and Trent Thompson, district 1, parcel of land, no description, $53,000.
David Hart and Wendy S. Hart to Jan Pernicka and Jaime Pernicka, district 3, 35 acres, lot 4, Elmer and Sue Russell Property, $305,000.
Karen Delano to Jamie Bowerman, district 1, parcel of land, no description, $155,000.
Recorded July 6
Mary Ann Cox Burleson aka Mary Ann Cox to Ethan Blake Ward, district 7, 16.66 acres, lot 3, Cox Heirs Property, $65,000.
Steven E. Monroe to Rita K. Monroe, district 5, lot 31, phase 1, Armstead, quitclaim.
Thomas C. Crawford to George Valladares, Sr. and Sandra Valladares, district 7, lots 1 thru 4, James C. Quillen Property, $150,000.
Rita K. Monroe to Michael L. Tester and Abbie Mullins, district 5, lot 31, phase 1, Armstead, quitclaim.
Daniel C. Barron to Zachary Ryan Leiphart and Jordan Elizabeth Leiphart, district 1, lot 1, lot 2, lot 3, Otto Giles and Merle Chamberlain Property, $240,000.
James H. Griffith, Jr. to Shirley E. Griffith, district 7, lot 11, Tanglewood Forest, quitclaim.
Dawn T. Grubbs to Marlin D. Salyer, district 7, lot 11, Cartersville, $146,000.
James B. Gose and Charlene Gose to Robert Cleveland and Phyllis Cleveland, district 7, lot 16, phase 2, Kinkead Manor, $167,100.
Freddie W. Bailey and Brenda K. Bailey to Nina Investment LLC, district 7, lots 584 thru 586, Rotherwood Heights, $4,250.
Amy Greene and M. Trent Thompson to LJC Home Makeover Incorporated, By Lora Caselnova, district 1, 17.31 acres, lot 4, Wayne K. Tatro, Phillip C. Rodery, David F. Fraim Property, $99,900.
Hagan Roberts to Robert Winstead Pannell, district 3, 6.4 acres, $150,000.
James A. Wells to Laura A. Fairchild, district 7, lot 18, phase 1, Watauga Heights, quitclaim.
Gregory Allen Lewis and Dorina Lewis to Curtis Bagwell and Krish Bagwell, no district given, lot 27, phase 2, Ashley Oaks, $230,000.
Ted Edwin Cope, Jr. and Teffany Lynn Rich Cope to Austin Blane Parvin and Kesha Marie Parvin, district 3, 0.7 of an acre, $25,000.
George Todd East aka G. Todd East and Carla L. Karst to Wellmont Health System, district 7, lot 3, Westpark, $1,211,272.92.
Recorded July 7
Kelli D. Gilliam and James Gilliam to Julie Eileen Harry, district 4, parcel of land, no description, $86,500.
Barbara Malpas and James L. Malpas to Rodney D. Royston and Regina G. Royston, district 5, lots1 thru 3, W. A. and Dora Greene Farm, $352,000.
John H. Woody, Jr. to Audrey Khabursky, district 6, 2 acres, lot 2, John H. Woody, Jr. Property, $12,700.
Darrell Gene Williams and others to Darrell Gene Williams and Gloria Williams, district 5, 3.27 acres, lot 1, Willard Williams Property, quitclaim.
Darrell Gene Williams and others to Teresa Jones and Brian Jones, district 5, 2.27 acres, lot 4, Willard Williams Property, quitclaim.
Recorded July 8
John Sexton to John Sexton and Tracie Suzanne Sexton, district 7, lot 10, D. H. Cobb Property, quitclaim.
Darrell Gene Williams and others to Derek Williams, district 5, 3.27 acres, lot 3, Willard Williams Property, quitclaim.
Brogan Montana Trent and Samantha Danielle Trent aka Samantha Danielle Ward to Dylan P. Douthat, district 9, 0.73 of an acre, $117,500.
Roy D. Sullivan to Mikayla A. Herndon, and Elizabeth N. Higginbotham, district 9, lot 5, A. L. Webb Property, $140,500.
Cory P. Wood and Kaylen N.Wood to Jessica Faye Burke and Nathan Cody Smith, district 7, lot 13, phase 1, Beechnut Hills, $199,000.
Lisa Johns aka Lisa Gayle Carter to Richard E. Chance and Mary J. Chance, district 1, 1.64 acres, part of Bruce Johns Property, $131,000.
Alan E. Vordermeier and Sandy D, Vordermeier to Amanda Miller and Kenny Miller, district 2, lot 1, lot 1A, Mark S. Stapleton Property, $75,000.
Patricia D. Banks to Daniel Aaron Banks, district 4, 6.14 acres, part of Homer and Elsie Forbis Property, quitclaim.
Thelma Bowlin and Ronald Bowlin, Deceased to Amy Arreola, district 7, part of lot 52, part of lot 53, Liberty Hill No. 2, $7,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Recorded June 8
Billy C. Sturgill to Kathy S. Cox, 2.03 acres of land, Dekalb district, $14,800.
Recorded June 9
Glenna Kay Frazier to Michael Todd Broughton and Paula Broughton, 15 acres of land, Fulkerson district, $5,800.
Recorded June 10
Lisa D. Long and others to Lisa D. Long and Tiffany D. Long, 1.798 acres of land, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Doris Calton and Amber Nicole Quillen to Ronald W. Calton, 7.11 acres of land, Estillville district, $4,000.
Recorded June 11
Ronnie McMurray and Teddi McMurray to Tommy Arnold, lot 2, Anglers View Subdivision, Powell district, $10,000.
Ronnie McMurray and Teddi McMurray to Jody Perry and Jessica Perry, lot 4, Powell district, $11,000.
Michael Henson to Emma Danielle Henson, 2.53 acres of land, district not given, deed of gift.
Jennifer French and Danny French to Tillman Gamble and Carolyn Gamble, parcel of land, no description given, Taylor district, $35,000.
Recorded June 12
Mark Edward Guyer to Kevin R. Cooper, parcel 1: 5.062 acres of land; parcel 2: 5.138 acres of land, Powell district, $47,926.71.
Celia Howell Osborne to Marvin C. Sawyer, three acres of land, Dekalb district, $6,200.
Scott Anthony Legg to Patrick Rale Deskins, lot 43 and parts of lots 44-48, Poplar Hill Addition, Estillville district, $18,000.
David Stuart Williams and Rhonda Flanary Williams to Nathan L. Hensley and Jennifer M. Hensley, lot 75, Estillville district, Moccasin Hills Subdivision, $355,000.
Katrina Smith Toole to Kyle Kilgore and Shayla Kilgore, 3.53 acres of land, Estillville district, $349,000.
Joel Keith Lawson to Tyler Thompson, parcel of land, no description or district given, quitclaim.
Recorded June 15
Caifang Jiang to Michael Ethan Calton and Crystal D. Calton, parcel of land, no description given, Powell district, $79,500.
East Tennessee Supporting Foundation to Kedrick Carl Gibson Sr. and Linda K. Gibson, 42 acres of land, Powell district, $115,200.
Luanne McMurray and others to Jeffrey S. Hamilton and Carolyn G. Hamilton, part of lot 8, Estillville district, $155,000.
Stephen Garrett Stanley to Jennifer Jo White and David Ray White, .77 of an acre of land, Estillville district, $87,500.
Recorded June 17
Aaron Lee McCoy and Ashton B. McCoy to Ricky L. Kiser and Heather B. Kiser, .479 of an acre of land, Estillville district, $155,000.
Helen Thatcher to Matthew Alan Duncan, 50 acres of land, Dekalb district, $50,000.
Frieda Clark to Cecil Kern and Wanda Kern, parcel of land, no description given, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Merle Pierson to Timberline Logging Inc., parcel 1: 90 acres of land; parcel 2: 207 acres of land; parcel 3: 14 acres of land; parcel 4: .78 of an acre of land, district not given, $300,000.
Stephen Frederick Grayson and others to Oleg Kopychenko and Veronica Kopychenko, lots 86-90, block A, Helen Heights Subdivision, Estillville district, $125,000.
Recorded June 18
Rebecca Davidson Copas to Christopher H. Davidson and Amber Davidson, parcel 1: 10.53 acres of land; parcel 2: .39 of an acre of land; parcel 3: 2.5 acres of land, Estillville district, quitclaim.
Thelma Greear and Rhonda Lee Powell to James H. Holbrook, one acre of land, Floyd district, $5,000.
Thelma Greear to James H. Holbrook, parcel 1: .06 of an acre of land; parcel 2: .28 of an acre of land, Floyd district, $1,000.
George E. Odle and Billy C. Odle to Anthony W. Odle, parcel 1: 20.15 acres of land; parcel 2: seven acres of land, district not given, $109,800.
Recorded June 19
Robert Freeman Bledsoe to Garry Hood, one-half interest in a parcel of land, no description given, Powell district, deed of gift.
Jeffery L. Casteel and Brigitte L. Casteel to Rudy Allen Gibson Jr. and Summer Leann Gibson, parcel 1: 2.75 acres of land; parcel 2: 3.51 acres of land; parcel 3: 22.80 acres of land; parcel 4: 38.43 acres of land, Estillville district, $185,000.
Michael S. McElyea to Norma Fields, 74.49 acres of land, Powell district, quitclaim.
Gary A. Qualls and Rebecca Qualls to Buddy Stacy and Lisa Gilliam, parcel 1: 1.08 acres of land; parcel 2: .66 of an acre of land, Powell district, $20,000.
Gary A. Arwood and others to Jeffery B. Arwood and Kathy Jean Arwood, 9.96 acres of land, district not given, deed of gift.
Terry W. Frazier and William Jerry Frazier to Robert M. Clark and Molly E. Clark, lots 4-7, block 1, Quillin Subdivision, Estillville district, $98,000.
Windell Kenneth Winegarner Jr. and Anita L. Winegarner to Stevy Ray Carter and Darla Ann Carter, 166.5 acres of land, Dekalb district, $225,000.
Ashley Diane Lane to Robin Mardones, 10.22 acres of land, Johnson district, deed of gift.
Mike Lane to Steve Corder, lot 7, Johnson district, deed of gift.
Steve Corder to Courtney Alexis Boggs and Henry Blake Hall, lot 7, Harris Mill Subdivision, Johnson district, $33,000.
Recorded June 22
Robin Mardones to Ashley Lane Saul, 10.22 acres of land, Johnson district, deed of gift.
Patricia Kendrick to Amber Nicole Rolen, 84.32 acres of land, Estillville district, $210,000.
Alex M. Collier and Christina Collier to Brandon Cooper and Angela Cooper, lots 17 and 18, Estillville district, $116,000.
Recorded June 23
Danny Falls to Dryden Acres Inc., lots 9-17, block C, Estillville district, Curtis Farm Subdivision, $80,000.
Danny Falls to Dryden Acres Inc., lots 11-13, block B, Curtis Farm Subdivision, $5,000.
Arthur Perry Carroll and Patricia Carroll to Tara Teras, parcel of land, no description given, Johnson district, deed of gift.
Arthur Perry Carroll and Patrica Carroll to Tara Teras, lots 3 and 4, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Tamela Belle Frazier Mink to Becky Frazier Madden, 10.40 acres of land, Estillville district, deed of gift.
John Cox and Karen Cox to James E. Egan and Shirley G. Egan, 4.75 acres of land, Taylor district, $30,000.
Derek Lynn McDilda to Gary A. Gilliam and Thea M. Gilliam, lots 23 and 24, Dekalb district, $38,500.
David E. Templeton and S. Annette Templeton to Colin Campbell and Hayley Campbell, parcel of land, no description given, $530,700.
Recorded June 24
Pevez Hai to Kathy E. Angle, .25 of an acre of land, Floyd district, $14,500.
Darrell Shoemaker to Mary E. Jones, lot 1, Estillville district, $135,000.
Ricky E. Rogers and Karen B. Rogers to Timothy Randall Brooks, 1.4 acres of land, Powell district, $113,000.
Recorded June 25
Betty Stokes to Anita Stokes Gillenwater and Richard Wayne Stokes, lot 1, block 3, Oak Glenn Addition, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Malcolm Dean Rogers to Scott Mendenhall, parcel 1: four acres of land; parcel 2: one acre of land; parcel 3: 40 acres of land, Taylor district, $20,000.
Recorded June 26
Johnny M. Salyer and Teresa M. Salyer to Daniel Logan Smith and Kayla Smith, .68 of an acre of land, Johnson district, $185,000.
O. Randall Jones and Larry E. Jones to Aaron Lee McCoy and Ashton Brooke McCoy, lot 52, block B, Briarcliff Manor, Estillville district, $165,000.
Recorded June 29
Charles Aaron Noe and others to Bradley Austin Gibson and Amber Nicole Gibson, lot 11 and part of lots 12 and 13, Estillville district, $117,000.
Larry E. Jones and Diana K. Jones to Johnny Allen McCoy and Sonja D. Lynn McCoy, lots 53 and 54, block B, Briarcliff Manor Subdivision, Estillville district, $175,000.
Recorded June 30
Jeff Richards and Shelia Richards to James B. Gose and Charlene Gose, lots 1-9, block U, West View Addition, Estillville district, $148,700.
William A. Metts and Regina H. Metts to Raymond H. Kelley and Barbara C. Kelley, 1.18 acres of land, Estillville district, $34,000.
April Lowery Prudhomme, trustee and others to Bradley West Reed and Sara Matney Reed, parcel 1: 20.02 acres of land; parcel 2: 38.06 acres of land, Powell district, $57,500.
Recorded July 1
Ronnie Dingus and Brenda Dingus to Ashley M. Gray, lots 1 and 2, block 4, Ruth Village Subdivision, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Mary Ann McCall and Tommy Ashworth to Mary L. Chambers and others, 2.38 acres of land, Estillville district, $31,000.
Larry E. Jones and Diana K. Jones to Johnny Allen McCoy and Sonja Dlynn McCoy, lots 1-3, block C, Briarcliff Manor Subdivision, Estillville district, $5,000.
Sabrina B. Hagy King and others to Zachary Boggs and Tonya Boggs, parcel of land, no description given, no district given, deed of gift.
Recorded July 2
Kayla M. Townsend to James Timothy Hensley, lots 9-12, block 3, Wilhelm Heights Subdivision, Estillville district, $53,000.
Dorothy Faye McNew to Mark Dingus and Britteny Dingus, 30 acres of land, district not given, $20,000.
Judy Faye Hoesley Dingus and Richard Hoesley to Mark A. Dingus and Brian A. Dingus, 70 acres of land, Taylor district, deed of gift.
Rebecca Ann Hagy to Timothy John Casey and Roseabella M. Casey, parcel of land, no description given, Johnson district, deed of gift.
Timothy John Casey to Timothy John Casey and Roseabella M. Casey, 23.6 acres of land, Johnson district, deed of gift.
Rebecca Ann Hagy to Timothy J. Casey, 23.6 acres of land, Johnson district, $65,000.
Reuben Wayne Quillen to Anthony Wayne Quillen, 2.13 acres of land, Taylor district, deed of gift.