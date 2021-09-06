KINGSPORT — A portion of the Kingsport Greenbelt will be temporarily closed from Sept. 7 to Sept. 24 due to construction taking place at Cloud Park.
Beginning at the trailhead parking lot adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park, the path will be closed along the back of Cloud Park all the way to Arch Street.
The closure is being done to accommodate the next phase of a $300 million renovation and expansion project at Domtar. The three-year project will transform the plant from making paper to containerboard.
The Greenbelt closure is necessary to accommodate the construction of a bridge.
Ryan Shortreed, project engineer on the renovation and expansion, said 165-foot-long girders are expected to come into town next week and be used for the new bridge.
Domtar plans to create a new entrance to the plant at the intersection of Lynn Garden Drive and East Center Street, roughly where Cloud Park is now located.
The plant is expected to come online during the first quarter of 2023, the year that marks Domtar’s 175th anniversary.
Once complete, the mill will house the second-largest containerboard recycling machine in North America, with the capacity to produce approximately 600,000 tons per year.