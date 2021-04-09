KINGSPORT — Jody Millsap has a chemical engineering background and owns chemical companies.
He has a warehouse in downtown Kingsport that was being used for storage.
Then his son, Hunter, had an idea.
“We were vacationing in Florida last summer, and in high school and college, he’s really gotten big into golf,” Jody Millsap said of Hunter.
“He said ‘I’ve got a good business idea. We’ve got to get a golf simulator to put into your warehouse downtown.’ I said ‘Let’s think about that.’”
That idea became The Sports Mill, which houses two high-definition sports simulators. Hunter Millsap is a co-owner and Jody’s son-in-law, Logan Gentry, is business operations manager.
The 13-by-10 foot simulator screens include professional grade nylon turf, stereo surround sound and computer vision ball-tracking systems.
Simulator choices include more than 30 sports — with professional golf courses; classic sports such as baseball, basketball, soccer and football; carnival games; hunting simulations; and even alien or zombie survival games. Players can try out as many sports as they like during their reserved time.
The simulators go for $40 an hour Monday through Thursday and $50 an hour on Fridays and Saturdays. If you book three hours or more, there’s a $10 discount.
The Sports Mill bar serves domestic and craft beers on tap, seltzers and food, and it has the vintage slushy machine from the former Wallace News Stand for a little bit of Kingsport nostalgia.
Jody Millsap said the venue’s clientele is a mixture of people, from kids to senior citizens.
“This is a big family venue,” he explained. “We have large groups. You can play as many games as you want with as many people as you want. I would have to say shooting games are the most popular because you don’t have to have a whole lot of athleticism to play those games.”
He said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the business, but that has turned around.
“We sanitize in between groups and wipe all the game panels,” he pointed out. “We’re also expanding our patio out back. That should be finished in the next month. All the work that has been done here is local. We knew the pandemic had hit local people, and we wanted to give back to them.”