KINGSPORT — Two Eastman employees have been named recipients of the company’s Perley S. Wilcox Award.
Eleanor Cwirko and Tom Pecorini earned the award, which, according to a press release from the company, is presented to Eastman team members who have made “extraordinary contributions to the company.”
“You can’t overestimate the positive impact that Eleanor and Tom have had on our innovation strategy and in delivering business results,” said Chris Killian, Eastman senior vice president and chief technology officer, in the release. “For years, their science and engineering acumen have been critical to Eastman delivering differentiated solutions to the market. They’re also very giving of their time and knowledge, as both have been valuable mentors who help shape the careers of younger scientists.”
The award is named after the first manager of Eastman in Tennessee. The Pearley S. Wilcox Award recognizes individuals with a “long-term track record of innovation contributions directly linked to achievement of strategic Eastman goals and a clear demonstration of positive business results.” Pecorini and Cwirko are only the eighth and ninth recipients since Eastman created the award in 2007.
Eleanor Cwirko
Cwirko is a recognized expert in the production and licensing of acetyls, one of Eastman’s primary technology platforms. She also designed one of the main manufacturing assets for the production of tetramethyl cyclobutanediol, an Eastman molecule that is the backbone of Eastman Tritan copolyester, the press release said. She holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University.
Tom Pecorini
Pecorini has been a core contributor to the development of new offerings in Eastman’s Advanced Materials segment, including products in the Tritan line, Treva engineering bioplastic, Tetrashield protective resin systems and Llumar window films, the release said. Pecorini holds a doctorate in materials science from Lehigh University.
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products. The company is headquartered in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world, serving customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion.