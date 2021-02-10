The Kingsport Chamber and Downtown Kings- port Association announced on Tuesday grants for 11 Kingsport restaurants to help alleviate some of the financial challenges brought on by COVID-19.
Funded by the Kingsport Economic Development Board (KEDB) and administered by the Kingsport Chamber, the Kingsport Outdoor Dining Enhancement Mini Grant Fund assists with expenses to restaurants looking to enhance or expand their outdoor dining options or establish an outdoor dining area.
Eighteen applications were received and reviewed by an independent panel consisting of three local business leaders. A total of $45,000 was awarded.
Restaurants receiving the grants included: Backwoods Burger Bar, Braeden’s BBQ & Catering, Chef’s Pizzeria, Cornucopia Gourmet Popcorn, Fusion, High Voltage, Lynn Garden Restaurant, Main Street Pizza Co., Model City Tap House, Riverfront Seafood Co. and The Shack.
Recognizing that outdoor dining has become critical during the pandemic, the grants are intended to help restaurants create, enhance or expand their outdoor dining features.
Examples of eligible equipment purchases include: tables, chairs, umbrellas, heaters, tents, greenhouse/igloo installations, patio enclosure panels, lighting, electrical, etc.
“We plan on using the funds to purchase two bistro sets to place outside our store. Currently, we just have two benches so the bistro sets will replace those,” said Mindy Fore, owner of Cornucopia Gourmet Popcorn.
“We plan on using this for several projects,” said Shelton Clark, owner of Model City Tap House. “They include electrical work for our enhanced outdoor patio area. Additionally, we will be adding speakers, outdoor bar area, fans and heaters (when available). It will make the area much more usable (and enjoyable) for diners and musicians.”
“We are going to update the outdoor seating furniture,” said Russ Burdine, owner of the Riverfront Seafood Co.
ABOUT THE DOWNTOWN KINGSPORT ASSOCIATION
The Downtown Kingsport Association is a private, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Kingsport. The organization’s purpose is to promote Downtown Kingsport as the heart of the community, strengthen its economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses, and restore its unique history characteristics and beauty. To learn more about the Downtown Kingsport Association, visit www.downtownkingsport.org.
ABOUT THE KINGSPORT CHAMBER
The Kingsport Chamber is composed of two nonprofit organizations: the Kingsport Chamber Foundation (501©(3)) and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce (501©(6)).
The Kingsport Chamber Foundation manages, promotes, supports and assists a number of charitable, educational, environmental, leadership, quality of life and wellness programs that have a tremendous impact on the Kingsport community.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber Foundation include: Communications & Development; Downtown Concert Series; Downtown Kingsport Association; Education & Workforce Development; Fun Fest; Healthy Kingsport; Keep Kingsport Beautiful; Kingsport Leadership Programs (Leadership Kingsport, PEAK Young Professionals and S.H.O.U.T.!® Youth Leadership); Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE); Move to Kingsport; Santa Train; Tennessee/Virginia Scholars; and Visit Kingsport.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to utilize resources and focus efforts on enhancing a strong and viable business environment for the Kingsport area.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce include: Communications & Development; Government Relations; and Membership. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce has nearly 1,000 members.