SURGOINSVILLE — A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday evening at Surgoinsville City Hall to give the community an opportunity to voice its opinion on the prospect of allowing on-premises beer sales within the town.
Amanda Wolfe, who owns and operates the Rack ’Em Up billiards parlor at 219 Route 346, attended the Sept. 14 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting seeking information about how she could apply for an on-premises beer permit.
She told the board her goal was to have a restaurant in the business and serve beer with meals.
Wolfe was informed that Surgoinsville has no on-premises beer ordinance, and as a result doesn’t have the mechanism to vote for an on-premises beer permit. The board told Wolfe it would consider the possibility of adopting an on-premises beer ordinance at an upcoming meeting.
Mayor Merrell Graham told the Times News on Monday he has scheduled a public hearing for the Oct. 12 BMA meeting to give the community an opportunity to voice its opinion on this issue.
“After the public hearing, I will ask if anyone on the board wants to make a motion to move forward with an on-premises beer ordinance,” Graham said. “If I don’t get a motion, or if I get a motion that fails, then as far as I’m concerned the issue is dead and the board won’t proceed any further on it.”
Surgoinsville allows packaged beer sales, but there’s never been an on-premises beer ordinance.
If the board chooses to move forward with on-premises beer sales, it would have to adopt a new ordinance as well as a set of procedures and rules for acquiring and maintaining such a permit.
Graham said many people have spoken to him about this issue since the Sept. 14 on-premises beer license request, and the board shouldn’t make a decision on the issue without first hearing the wishes of the community.
“We should have a big crowd,” Graham said. “Everybody I’ve spoken to said, ‘Lord we don’t want that in our town.’ Everything I’ve heard has been very negative, but I think we should have an opportunity to hear all sides of the argument before we make our decision.”
Graham added, “Overall she (Wolfe) does keep problems down in that pool hall, but she does have problems there. She told me herself she’s got some people she’s banned from the place. Apparently for that to happen, there had to be some kind of problem.”
The Oct. 14 Surgoinsville BMA meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall.