KINGSPORT — Efforts by the Northeast State Foundation and the Sync Space Entrepreneur Center recently yielded a class of makers and creators, providing workforce training for individuals who lost jobs or income because of COVID-19.
The graduates were part of the Makers, Creators, and Online Retail: Thriving Post Pandemic class, which was comprised of intensive, two-hour sessions held in November and December at Kingsport’s Inventor Center on Shelby Street. Justin Stacy of Short Fuse Engineering and Fred Sexton of the Bristol Artisan Co. were instructors.
The students were tasked with making artisan benches using a variety of advanced manufacturing processes and equipment.
The students not only received hands-on training, but also learned about sales and marketing, e-commerce, training and equipment, finance, and intellectual property. The curriculum is designed to give students an advantage in a post-pandemic economy.
The foundation funded the class with a $251,000 Tennessee Community CARES grant, which paid tuition and instruction and materials costs. The foundation was one of 656 nonprofit organizations across the state to receive funds.
To make the training a reality, the foundation merged resources with Sync Space, a regional entrepreneur uniquely focused on support for local and recruited startups considering Northeast Tennessee as a place to grow or expand.
Barrow Turner, who makes stringed instruments, said his business halted with the advent of COVID-19. Looking to diversify and expand his product line, he signed up for the course to learn additional woodworking techniques as well as how to use social media and marketing.
“The class has enriched my base knowledge tremendously, and so as we come out of COVID-19, I expect my offerings should be infinitely larger in terms of products to sell,” Turner said. “The class was a lot of fun … and the constant exchange of ideas was terrifically beneficial.”
Mandy Graham, who lost her job in March due to COVID-19, said the course has opened her eyes to woodworking opportunities.
“I have loved it. Even though I don’t have a personal business, I have learned a wealth of information, especially about marketing and engagement,” Graham said. “I might like to continue that (woodworking) on my own once the course is finished.”
Each student will have the course placed on his/her transcript and will be award continuing education credits.
The Northeast State Community College Foundation is a part of the college’s Advancement Office. Established in 1986, the Foundation aims to support academics, community service, educational scholarships, and other programs offered by the college.