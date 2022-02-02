BLOUNTVILLE — Folks may visit, explore and learn more about Northeast State Community College at the school’s open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the main campus in Blountville next to Tri-Cities Airport.
The free event invites visitors to meet staff and faculty and learn more about enrolling at Northeast State. People also may get the full schedule of the evening’s events and register online at northeaststate.edu/OpenHouse.
Sponsored by the college’s Office of Admissions and Records, the open house welcomes prospective Northeast students interesting in earning a college degree. The school offers more than 150 associate degree and technical certificate options.
Whether you are a high school student preparing to graduate this spring or an adult seeking a new career, Northeast State’s faculty and staff want to help. You may learn more about the admissions and financial aid processes and available student services and explore academic opportunities. Attendees are invited to take part in campus tours.
The open house also introduces attendees to six academic divisions: Behavioral and Social Sciences; Health Professions; Humanities; Mathematics; Science; and Technologies. Faculty and staff will conduct the evening’s informational sessions starting at 5:30 p.m.
Participants can learn more about the numerous student support programs that help students achieve success, both in and out of the classroom. Attendees also get insights about the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect student aid programs.
Adding the yum to the open house hum, attendees can enjoy dinner from three local food trucks set up from 4:30 to 6 p.m. behind the Technical Education Complex. A welcome to visitors kicks off the event at 5.
Those who cannot attend the open house may schedule a campus tour during regular business hours by going online to northeaststate.edu/Admission/Enrollment-Services/Campus-Tours/.
