BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's Budget Committee reached a consensus Wednesday to meet one more time before presenting a fiscal year 2022-2023 budget proposal to the full Sullivan County Commission on July 21.
The committee met Wednesday and received a preliminary department-by-department budget proposal from the county's Finance Department.
Only one motion was made and it failed to get a second.
Commissioner Todd Broughton moved to delete the final page of the proposed budget document. It presents the county school system's request for $1.6 million in new funding for a capital renovations fund.
That $1.6 million has not been included in calculating the budget.
Broughton said leaving the page showing the request in the working document could confuse others who will read it to mean the $1.6 million is included in the budget proposal.
Commissioner Darlene Calton asked for clarification from Finance Department staff that granting the school system's request for the $1.6 million would be possible only with an increase in the property tax rate.
Calton asked if it would take a four-cent increase.
Staff responded that Calton was correct that a tax increase would be required to fund the $1.6 million — but it would be eight cents, not four. That's because it would require a split with city school systems because city residents pay county property taxes.
Broughton said a property tax increase doesn't have enough, if any, support and that's why he thought the item should be taken out of the proposal.
The committee will meet again Wednesday, July 20, to walk through a final draft of the '22-'23 budget, which covers county finances for the 12-month cycle that began July 1.
County Mayor Richard Venable said a budget proposal will be presented on first reading to the full Sullivan County Commission at its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, July 21.
Venable said a called meeting would follow, likely on the 28th, for a final vote on the budget.