KINGSPORT — A Kingsport restaurant is getting help from the Barstool Sports Fund, which raises money to help small businesses operate and pay their employees as long as the COVID-19 pandemic goes on.
Nick’s Restaurant is getting assistance from the fund, which has raised more than $30 million to help sustain about 190 small businesses.
In a video posted on the Barstool Sports Fund website, Nick’s co-owner Victoria Harville noted the restaurant first opened in 1938.
“We are one of the few locally owned restaurants left in our area,” she said. “We are truly a family-owned and operated restaurant with everyone from my mom to my siblings working for us. We have some employees who have been working for Nick’s for over 30 years and it truly has become a home to them.”
Harville pointed out some customers are coming in four to five times a week to try to help the business get through this time.
Nick’s, she also said, has been donating meals to front- line workers, including police and fire stations.
“We’ve partnered with a local organization and sponsored 25 elderly people who are at risk with COVID because they can’t get out,” Harville disclosed. “Since March, we’ve delivered over 7,080 meals to these people. For many of these people, that’s the only meal they get in a day.”
During the pandemic, Harville said the restaurant was forced to go to takeout only and then operate at 50% capacity.
“I see restaurants closing around us,” she said. “I just hope we’re able to carry on the legacy of Nick’s Restaurant for our community.”