KINGSPORT — Those with a need for horse feed, tools, cold weather gear and an affinity for farming are in luck: Tractor Supply just opened its newest location in Kingsport.
The second Model City store, at 3100 E. Stone Drive, officially opens Saturday, Dec. 4, after a soft opening earlier this week.
“Kingsport is a growing community where Tractor Supply thrives,” said a company spokesperson in an email to the Kingsport Times News on Friday. “Many of our neighbors living here and in the surrounding areas share an appreciation for the outdoors, gardening, farming, and are passionate about their pets and animals. We are excited to expand our services in the community as it continues to develop.”
The new store will offer a free Tractor Supply hat to the first 800 customers on Saturday in addition to other deals to celebrate the grand opening.
Tractor Supply is a national chain serving farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others. A press release from Tractor Supply says the store offers products such as pet and animal feed, propane tanks, cleaning supplies, gloves, trash bags, certain food items and more. The store will also carry brands such as Purina, Carhartt, Blue Buffalo and Hobart, as well as products exclusive to Tractor Supply.
“In addition to supplying dependable products for farm, ranch and rural customers,” the release said, “the Kingsport Tractor Supply Company values community engagement and is delighted to have the opportunity to support local animal shelters, area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters and more.”
The store will offer an online purchase and in-store pickup option. It also has live Christmas trees ready for purchase.
The new store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the store, call (423) 343-0010. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, go to www.TractorSupply.com.