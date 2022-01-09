NORTON — Carlie and Lloyd Tomlinson took an unusual step on Jan. 1, 2021. They opened a bookstore at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tomlinsons were not alone last year, however, as several small businesses launched or expanded in far Southwest Virginia, and more new ones are on the horizon in 2022.
“I don’t think opening a bookstore at the height of a global pandemic was the best idea I ever had,” Carlie said as she and Lloyd celebrated their Norton-based Appalachian Books’ first year with an anniversary sale a week ago, “but if we can make it through this year, we can make it through anything.”
“I think the delta spike in the fall sort of brought things down and we’re dealing with omicron now,” Lloyd said, “but overall business was pretty steady throughout the year.”
The Tomlinsons pointed to a range of new businesses in Norton in 2021 and more coming in as examples of growing local support for a revived downtown business district.
“I think that our community and the city government are very supportive of small businesses of all kinds,” Carlie said, “and the leadership of Southwest Virginia is very keen on bringing in young people and bringing in new business.”
Across Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton, new small businesses in a variety of niches opened throughout 2021. The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission, in partnership with development initiative InvestSWVA, has worked on promoting specialty agriculture operations and brewing.
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, through its Seed Capital grant program, has provided startup or expansion funding in the past 12 months to a list of businesses in the area ranging from restaurants and recreation to produce, clothing and headstone cleaning.
The Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce has seen 16 new members and 17 ribbon cuttings in the past 12 months, said Executive Director Rick Colley.
“The majority of those were small business startups,” said Colley. “I think individuals and business owners in general have taken the pandemic as an opportunity to try new things and to fill demands from people being forced to stay inside and not travel like they used to.”
Colley said pandemic restrictions in 2020 forced many local restaurants to adapt, and that included making takeout and curbside service available to compensate for the drop in indoor dining.
Various small business grants from LENOWISCO and VCEDA helped existing businesses cover some expenses and revenue declines, he said, but some aspiring entrepreneurs began to see demands for services and experiences not available before.
Marla Weitzman operated a baked goods business out of her Big Stone Gap home, selling breads and pastries at farmers markets in the area.
“(2020) was awful,” Weitzman said, checking loaves of bread in her bakery in Appalachia, which she bought in July. “Business went down about 50% that year. They did control the numbers of people in the markets at one time, which did cause some waiting, but I believe people just didn’t want to get out. It wasn’t safe, there were no vaccines, and I really didn’t want to be around people either, to be honest.”
While state restrictions on gatherings in public places and businesses eased in 2021, Weitzman decided to shift her business model. Getting a business loan to buy her current bakery site, Weitzman also took advantage of a VCEDA seed grant to renovate the former convenience store and church into Breads by Marla and buy commercial ovens and kitchen equipment.
While she still fills individual orders, Weitzman now has a growing clientele of other small startup restaurants and cafes wanting to carry her goods. Black Bear BBQ, next door, serves her cheesecakes, and Lincoln Road Coffee in Norton and the Big Stone Gap General Store also serve her baked goods.
“When you have small businesses helping each other like that, it becomes part of a cycle of growth for all of those businesses,” Colley said.
Stephen Murray and his wife, Wendy Dillon-Murray, opened the Pottery Shop in Big Stone Gap in September, next to the General Store. Having moved to the area in 2020, Murray said he watched COVID-19 start to ease and then spike as he did what many people did: stay at home.
“The only thing I noticed over some time as restrictions got lifted was that there wasn’t a lot of activities that families could do other than the park,” Murray said. “Whenever we wanted to do something, we had to go to Kingsport or Johnson City. I just could tell that there was a love for the community here, and there was an itch or a need for things to do that were family-oriented.”
Admitting that “I didn’t know how I stumbled into pottery,” Murray — a musician by profession — began learning about what he would need to open a ceramics studio. After finding a supplier for fired ceramic items, paints and glazes, the Murrays also got a VCEDA seed grant for supplies and renovation work.
“It’s a thriving business nationally and internationally,” Murray said of studios like his. “I was just grateful to be handed to the next person who wanted to help me.”
Since September, Murray said, he has hosted school and business pottery painting events as well as getting orders from other local businesses for pottery and dinnerware. He and Wendy are looking at the possibility of expanding to pouring their own ceramics onsite and teaching pottery making.
“What I love about this community in particular is, I was right, that they do want something and not just the people in the community but people in town management and who are helping shape the town,” Murray said while stenciling one of a batch of coffee mugs for a creamery opening soon in Big Stone Gap. “They were very eager to talk to me and make sure I had the right connections.”
Murray, Weitzman and the Tomlinsons each pointed to the help from the staff at the Small Business Development Center at Mountain Empire Community College, which advised them on developing a business plan and finding grant and loan sources for their startups.
Colley said Norton alone can expect a flower shop — the first since the last florist in town closed almost two years ago — a German restaurant, and an Airsoft supply business. Those businesses mean a double benefit to Southwest Virginia, he added: improved quality of life for employees of businesses looking to locate in the region and assets to make the area more than a short stop for tourists.
“People are starting to take pride in shopping locally again,” Colley said. “I think there’s plenty of people who haven’t been to most of what this area has to offer, and with the casino project in Bristol, we can offer a lot to people wanting to experience more of Southwest Virginia.”