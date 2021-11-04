KINGSPORT — A new housing development is under construction in the Highland Park neighborhood.
The new development is called Caymus Yard and it will be located between Polk Street and East Center Street, adjacent to Kiwanis Towers and near Robinson Middle School. The development is being done by Hidden Valley Partners with the homes built by Brightridge Homes, the same company that built the homes at Cherokee Bend.
What’s going in are 22 patio homes (in two-, three-, and four-bedroom plans) and eight two-bedroom townhouses, said Joe Begley with Hidden Valley Partners.
“Site work is underway and it began about a month ago. We’ve been clearing the property and getting it ready for construction — installing the road, sewer, water, stormwater and power,” Begley said. “(That work) is dependent on the weather, but in a perfect world eight weeks from now that work will wrap up.”
The $10 million project is being done in phases with the first one being eight patio homes, with the remainder phased in over the next two years. The homes will start going up in the early spring of 2022 and the first people will move in by late summer, Begley said.
The street for the new neighborhood is called Caymus Court and it will come in off Polk and end in a cul-de-sac near Center. The entire property will also be surrounded by a six-foot aluminum fence, Begley said.
“We’re excited to finally get that piece of property. It’s been vacant forever and we’ve been looking at it for years,” he said. “I think it’s a great location, and hopefully it’ll fit a need in Kingsport for some more patio homes.”