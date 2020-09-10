BLOUNTVILLE — A new interactive airport component, sponsored by the Tri-Cities Airport Authority (TCAA), has been added to the Draw Alive exhibit at Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray.
Draw Alive combines art with technology, bringing two-dimensional drawings to life. The new, personalized experience begins when a guest chooses a flight-themed template to design and colorize. Options include airplanes, helicopters and a hot air balloon. The colored image is then scanned into a wall-sized environment. Guests watch as their unique creations take flight and move about the sky in the digital environment.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Tri-Cities Airport and bring this fantastic new experience to the discovery center,” said Andy Marquart, CEO of Hands On! “Draw Alive has been one of our biggest hits since it was installed, and now it will be even more exciting and interactive for visitors of all ages.”
“The airport is excited about this partnership and our sponsorship of the Draw Alive exhibit,” said Gene Cossey, TCAA executive director. “Not only will children, teens and adults get to have fun watching their own plane take flight, but it may encourage a number of kids to become interested in a career in the aviation industry. We are also looking forward to exploring other ways we can partner with Hands On! to bring the science of the aviation industry to our community.”
The Draw Alive exhibit is located in the Scheu Family Exhibit Hall in the General Shale Brick Learning Center at Hands On! Visit visithandson.org for information regarding hours, special schedules, and health and safety precautions.
About Tri-Cities Airport
Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) is a full-service commercial airport serving Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina, and Eastern Kentucky. TRI offers non-stop flights to five hubs (Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Orland Sanford, and St. Pete-Clearwater) on Allegiant, American, and Delta. For more information about Tri-Cities Airport, visit TRIflight.com.
About Hands On!
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back five million years. For more information, visit online at visithandson.org or call (423) 434-HAND.