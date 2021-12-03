Pappy’s Gunsmithin’ and Backwoods Livin’ opened its doors in Erwin on Thursday with a ribbon cutting.
The store will sell a variety of firearms, air rifles, parts to assemble firearms, books on homesteading and similar accessories.
Patrons will also be able to have their guns and air rifles serviced at the location.
David “Pappy” Jones relocated the business to Erwin from Burnsville, North Carolina, after visiting Erwin and falling in love with the town.
“We came over to Erwin and we just kind of fell in love with the town, so we started looking here and found this place and it’s just ideal for everything we wanted to do,” Jones said.
Pappy’s Gunsmithin’ and Backwoods Livin’ is located at 99 Berkshire Drive. For more information on the store, call 423-270-4848.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.