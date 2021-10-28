KINGSPORT — There’s a new Dollar General store in the Model City.
The new store — located at 3301 E. Stone Drive — opened its doors for business last week.
Folks on the eastern side of town (Preston Forest, Orebank, Arcadia, Crown Colony) now have a convenient location to purchase household essentials, food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
In addition to the national and private branded products, this new location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Kingsport store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
To commemorate the opening of this new location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to Ketron Elementary School to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through a partnership with the Kellogg Company, the contribution will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.
The addition of the Kingsport store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Kingsport community, as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the location.