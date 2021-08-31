KINGSPORT — A new Dollar General store opened in Kingsport last week.
The new location is at 1021 Bloomingdale Pike and will employ 6-10 people. The store officially opened on Aug. 24.
The store offers Kingsport residents another affordable and convenient location to purchase food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
In addition to the national and private-branded products, the store also offers Dollar General’s home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Kingsport store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
To commemorate the opening of the new Kingsport location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to Andrew Jackson Elementary School, ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Through the partnership with the Kellogg Co., the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.
The addition of the Kingsport store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.