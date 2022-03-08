Two new businesses have opened in Hawkins County in the last six months. Select Shoes and More opened in September and Wayfaring Massage and Wellness has been open since November.
Select Shoes and More
This unique pallet store sells liquidated, overstock and out-of-season items from QVC, Home Shopping Network, Target, Zulily and Lands’ End.
Store owner Dianna McLemore and her husband have owned many businesses over the years, including a forklift and mechanic business, a driving school and a smaller store in Virginia.
McLemore has owned and operated Select Shoes and More since 2003 through an online eBay store.
“My husband was buying (heavy) equipment from government auctions, and I was selling them on eBay for him,” McLemore said. “I kept looking around saying there’s got to be something easier to sell than heavy equipment, and that’s when we got in with QVC.”
When her daughter, Erica Seals, needed a job during the pandemic, McLemore expanded her business to open a brick-and-mortar store behind her house.
The store sells women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing as well as shoes and intimates. They also sell items from a few local vendors, including jewelry, bows and purses.
Unlike most pallet stores that just sell boxes of unsorted items, McLemore and Seals sort through the pallet items and either remove or mark down the torn or stained items.
“What we’re aiming for is the price of a pallet store or a liquidated item but with the shopping experience of an outlet or a retail store,” Seals said. “We also live in a day and age where I know personally, I don’t have time to dig through pallets at these pallet stores, but because of the way our economy is set up, I need the prices at the stores. So that’s really, I think, what my drive was to find a happy medium for people in my situation who want nice things for good prices instead of just buying either cheap stuff from a department store.”
McLemore said most of their items are brand new with tags on or like brand new. They also don’t waste anything. Instead, the items that they decide not to place in the store are donated.
“Recycling what we don’t use, that’s something that we’ve done before with socks because they are one of those things that are kind of hard to sell,” Seals said. “So I’ve taken a huge bag of compression socks to Shepherd’s Corner because it was something recyclable; we just don’t want it to end up in the trash.”
Seals said they may expand into selling more things like books or even sell their own products in the future.
“So if we get shirts that are in the best condition, I tie-dye them,” Seals said.
Seals said they try to price their items at 50% to 85% off the original retail price.
Wayfaring Massage and Wellness
Experienced massage therapists Cori and Erica Latimer decided to open Wayfaring Massage and Wellness in downtown Rogersville to help the community heal from pain.
“We think of ourselves as a Wellness Spa, but the goal isn’t necessarily pampering our clients as much as it is bringing them to a place where they’re healing and feeling better,” Cori said.
Both Cori and his wife, Erica, specialize in energy working.
“It’s an exchange of energy, kind of like a handshake,” Cori said. “So we’re bringing your energy to the area where it needs attention, and we’re sending our energy to that area as well to create homeostasis in the body.”
Erica has been a massage therapist for 21 years and was born into it. Through lineage research, she has learned that she is most likely a third-generation Native American healer.
Cori has been a massage therapist for 23 years, specializing in injury-specific bodywork.
“I never thought I wanted to be a massage therapist, but I knew what I didn’t want to be,” Cori said. So one day I was at work in my suit at my desk where I was a mortgage loan officer, and I realized I was doing exactly what I didn’t want to do, so I quit my job, went to massage school and the rest is downhill.”
Cori has worked in ski resorts and five-star hotels. He has also worked on professional and Olympic athletes.
“I feel like there’s a disconnect sometimes between us and someone that has hundreds of millions of dollars — you tend to be more like a servant,” Cori said. “But when I’m working on the people of Rogersville, I’m working on factory workers and farmers and people that really need it on a level that probably a lot of those celebrities and extremely wealthy people don’t.”
The Latimers said that massage therapy can help with detoxification, relaxation, lowering blood pressure, reducing chances of injury, balancing blood pressure, speeding up injury recovery time and clearing the mind.
Wayfaring Massage and Wellness currently offers services such as Kinesio taping, Thai massage, copper pot foot treatments, injury-specific/deep tissue massages and therapeutic/relaxation massages. Their prices range from $20 up to $120 depending on the service you choose.
They also have a person that works with them who offers holistic facials.
They also sell products such as incense, crystals, natural lip balm and natural deodorant. They plan to sell their own brand of natural body products.
Cori said that in the future, they would like to have more therapists as well as potentially “an herbalist, dietitian, acupuncturist or any other sort of naturopathic modalities.”