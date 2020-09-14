By HANK HAYES
BLOUNTVILLE — Members of the NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership have been discussing doing some type of collaboration with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NeTREP).
In a recent meeting held in person and via Zoom, NETWORKS members talked about creating a “hub entity” or a marketing agreement with a goal of giving the region an edge in economic development.
“It’s like we’re just dating for awhile,” NETWORKS Chairman Bill Sumner said of the two organizations.
About NETWORKS
NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership is the economic development organization for Sullivan County and its communities of Bluff City, Bristol, and Kingsport. The NETWORKS team offers existing and new business/industry programs for all companies, regardless of size or scope of business. It assists companies with asset maintenance coordination, small business loans, consultant visits, contract negotiations and deal closings.
About NeTREP
The Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership provides a regional approach to economic development, jointly funded by the private and public sectors to market, speak, and act with one voice, proactively creating jobs, and building regional prosperity.
NETWORKS attorney Bill Argabrite noted the idea of merging the two organizations is a stumbling block.
“I think it’s difficult with the two economic development entities,” Argabrite explained. “We can incorporate this partnership or create a parent (organization). These details become really important when you put something down on paper.”
The details to be worked out, Argabrite pointed out, include what powers would the hub organization have, plus revenue sharing and a review to see if the arrangement is working out.
“There needs to be an understanding of what goes on at the hub level and what stays at the lower level,” he told NETWORKS members.