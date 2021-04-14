BLOUNTVILLE — Economic development activity during the first quarter was “really slow,” NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership CEO Clay Walker told the organization’s board during a Zoom meeting on Wednesday.
“We are working some projects that we feel good about,” Walker noted.
The good news, Walker pointed out, was Eastman’s ongoing commitment to grow its molecular recycling program dramatically. Eastman branded the effort with a theme of “A Better Circle” or, in other words, a better planet for all. Eastman announced plans to build one of the world’s largest molecular recycling facilities in Kingsport, with a value of $250 million.
“The investments that Eastman continues to make in our community, sometimes we take it for granted,” Walker stressed.
Walker also noted that Domtar’s 2020 decision to convert its Kingsport mill from making copy paper to containerboard has been a big deal for the region.
The conversion is more than a $300 million investment that will keep about 150 jobs at the mill.
Once the Kingsport plant’s conversion is complete in 2023, it will have the capacity to produce and market nearly 600,000 tons of high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium each year, making it the second-largest recycled containerboard machine in North America.
Containerboard is a type of paper specifically manufactured to make corrugated packaging and is used across a variety of industries, including food products, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing and distribution.
NETWORKS Chairman Bill Sumner said Tennessee is one of seven states that have grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an exciting time for Tennessee,” Sumner added.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull told the board he’s fielding a lot of questions about economic development.
“A couple hit me yesterday: Why don’t we have a Costco?” Shull said. “So I have to explain why we don’t have a Costco and why we’re not likely to get a Costco. People are intensely interested in our economic development.”