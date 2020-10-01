KINGSPORT — A ribbon- cutting was held on Tuesday for a new refueling station for Northeast Tennessee Rural Public Transportation (Net Trans), the public transportation division of the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency.
Alliance AutoGas (AAG), a national coalition of businesses providing the fuel, technology, and ongoing support to autogas fleets across the country, and Blossman Gas, AAG founder and the largest privately owned propane company in the nation, participated in the ceremony.
In 2016, Net Trans implemented an autogas program with AAG and continues to support the surrounding community with its fleet of autogas transit vans. The regional public transit system serves numerous counties in Northeast Tennessee, along with urbanized areas outside the city limits for Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City. The company is a not-for-profit, working as part of the FTHRA. The agency’s mission is to improve the quality of life for the people of Northeast Tennessee through effective delivery of social services.
This is the third refueling center in the region for Net Trans, and it is located at U-Haul in Kingsport. U-Haul, which started refilling propane cylinders in 1984 for customers and currently supplies propane to thousands of people daily across North America, has identified a future in autogas and provides support for propane infrastructure for autogas programs across the nation.
Happy Fox, alternative fuel consultant and a representative for Alliance AutoGas, said, “It is exciting to see how far Net Trans’ autogas program has progressed since coming on board with AAG. The East Tennessee region has emerged as a leading area in the movement towards alternative fuel use. AAG looks forward to helping more fleets make the transition to operating on autogas.”
Net Trans was named the 2017 winner of the annual Propane Autogas Fleet Award from the Propane Education and Research Council (PERC). The honor recognized NET Trans’ strong commitment and successful transition to propane use as a member of fleet transit. Candace Gump, director of Net Trans, said, “We continue to see a need for our service, and autogas is helping us fulfill that need. Net Trans is proud to be adding a refueling location in Kingsport, Tennessee.”