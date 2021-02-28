By HANK HAYES
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) has opened an online portal that will allow renters and landlords to apply for up to 12 months of cumulative rent and/or utility payments through its new COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.
The initiative was developed to support renters who are, or have been, struggling to pay rent, utilities or other home energy costs due to loss of income resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the livelihoods of countless Tennesseans,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said. “This program is designed to help people stay in their homes by covering eligible rent and/or utility costs they are unable to pay due to the challenges presented by COVID-19.”
Perrey noted it’s hard to know exactly how many people the program will help.
“It will depend on how much assistance they need and for what period of time,” Perrey said. “Our best back-of-the-napkin calculation is between 25,000 and 30,000 families could be helped through this program.”
Utility assistance is also part of the program.
The THDA will administer the program in 91 of the state’s 95 counties. Renters in those counties who have experienced economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and earn less than 80% of the area median income may be eligible for this assistance.
For example, in Sullivan County, a four-person household making less than $47,300 annually could qualify for the funding, while in Washington County, a four-person household earning $46,000 or less could qualify. More details on eligibility are available online at thda.org/covidrentrelief or by phone at (844) 500-1112.
To start the application process, a landlord or tenant should access the online portal or call the COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center at (844) 500-1112.
Both landlords and tenants will be required to provide verification and documentation as proof of eligibility, like a government-issued ID, the rent/lease agreement with a landlord and proof of income.
Once approved, payments will be made directly to the landlord or utility company on behalf of the tenant.
Individuals can monitor the status of their application and payment through the online portal.
“Landlords should also make application through this portal,” Perrey pointed out.
The THDA received $384 million in direct funding from the U.S. Treasury to administer the emergency rent relief program in 91 counties. Davidson, Knox, Rutherford and Shelby counties will administer their own rent relief programs.
The THDA will begin serving applicants under the COVID-19 Rent Relief Program on Monday and continue until all funds have been reserved or expended.