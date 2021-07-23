What was your first job? I mowed several yards each week in Gate City, Weber City and Kingsport. At the peak, I probably had around seven yards, which was a lot for a high schooler, but I really enjoyed the sense of accomplishment from seeing a completed yard (I still do). My dad worked shift work at Eastman, and we would often schedule my yards around his shifts so he could help me with it. Once my younger brother was a little older, he would go with me and we would split the money.
How did you get your first job? My family knew my high school Spanish teacher. One day, we drove by her house and she happened to be out mowing her yard. We stopped to say hello, and she asked if I’d be interested in doing yard work. It sounded like a good first job, so I said, “yes.”
How long did you work there? I started mowing yards when I was 15. I mowed them until around the time I graduated from Carson-Newman in 2005. I started having internships (my first was at the Times News, my second was at Fun Fest) and it started getting difficult to be able to mow everyone’s yard in a timely manner. During the summer of 2006, I had an internship with NASCAR’s PR department in Daytona and could no longer mow them. My dad and brother mowed them for a while after that.
How much were you paid? It varied by the size of the yard. My very first yard was around $15, but by the time I finished, most yards were around $30-40. It wasn’t a ton, but for a kid in high school, it was great money.
Tell us a bit about the job. It is just as glamorous as it sounds! It was hard work, but I enjoyed seeing the finished product. My dad would go with me to help at most yards, so it was fun being able to spend that time with him. Many of the people I mowed for were family friends, so they were all great “first bosses.”
What did you love about the job? The sense of accomplishment and the fact that I felt I was helping someone who needed it.
What did you hate about the job? Yellow jacket nests. Enough said!
What do you do now? I currently am the public relations director for The Dollywood Company. I remember going with Mom and Dad and my grandparents in the years after the park changed from Silver Dollar City, Tennessee to Dollywood. I enjoy that things have come full circle and I can now be a part of new families coming to visit the park.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? Hard work and dedication set yourself apart.