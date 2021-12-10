What was your first job?
I am pretty certain my first job was mowing yards in our neighborhood when I was 12. I would ride my bike down the roads pulling my lawn mower to several yards.
How did you get your first job?
I decided I needed to make money and was too young to go to work somewhere, so I created my first job. I literally went knocking on doors asking if I could mow their yard and to my surprise, there were quite a few people who would rather me mow their yard than them.
How long did you work there?
I continued to mow yards for many years and that increased to doing odd jobs for people as well. I might trim hedges, move a wood pile, haul off a bunch of junk, and you name it.
How much were you paid?
From memory, I think I charged $8 for the first yard I mowed, which is probably why it was so easy for me to get yards to mow. The way I looked at it was if I could mow it in an hour or so, it was still better off then working fast food for a fraction of the money.
Tell us a bit about the job.
I got to meet interesting people and given my work ethic, word spread and during the summer, there was more work than I could possibly do. I learned how to keep the fancy houses looking perfect to weed eating miles of ditches. I learned how to do all sorts of odd jobs around houses. Some of the people I met while still super young, I later enjoyed those relationships in other capacities in life.
What did you love about the job?
To be fair, getting a tan while working was probably a priority at that point in my life. Having the freedom to work when I wanted to work was also a huge benefit so when I played sports or played in the band, getting off work was never an issue for me.
What did you hate about the job?
I really didn’t enjoy dealing with the people who hired me to do the job and did everything they could to avoid paying me.
What do you do now?
I’m the Managing Partner and General Manager of Honda Kingsport. We have roughly 80 employees and $65M in annual sales.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
I might tell myself to go to med school, but in reality, I would do a better job of saving money earlier in life. I was blessed to have a good work ethic so I was always able to work enough to get a car or go on dates with a girl who later became my wife. I think if I had some training about what money was about earlier rather than later, it would have made a significant difference in my life.