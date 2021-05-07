What was your first job? I worked several construction-related jobs in high school and through college. I had a general contractor friend who put me to work when not in school. I learned roofing, framing, concrete, tile refinishing, and landscaping.
How did you get your first job? My dad was notorious for putting my brother and me to work around the house and frequently offered our services to any of our family friends or acquaintances.
How long did you work there? Off and on while in school for 10-plus years. I continued to do construction work in my off-track times as a year-round teacher in California.
How much were you paid? Usually between $8-$10/hour on average.
Tell us a bit about the job. Because all jobs were slightly different, I quickly learned to adapt to what was needed at every job site. One day I may be on the roof stripping shake shingles and putting down a plywood base. The next, I might be prepping for a concrete pour. I learned to hustle, be self-sufficient, look for areas to help without being asked, and to “outwork” my peers.
What did you love about the job? I liked that every day brought new challenges. I liked that at the end of each day, you could step back and see what was accomplished.
What did you hate about the job? I honestly didn’t hate anything. The work was very physical at times, but the skills I learned while working in that field have been invaluable.
What do you do now? Director of schools for Hawkins County
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? I would have started teaching earlier. I worked odds and end jobs and wound up working for Rite Aid right after college and became a store manager prior to entering the teaching field. If I had to do it again, I would have skipped Rite Aid and started teaching sooner. I loved teaching and meeting each and every day with students. I loved seeing through progression throughout the course of a semester or school year. I loved seeing them grasp concepts they felt they would never truly understand. With that said, I wouldn’t trade what I learned on the roofs, in the driveways, on construction sites, or in customers’ homes. The work and mistakes we learn from while young help us become successful as adults. This is why I am such a strong proponent of CTE, skills-based instruction, and military enlistment. I believe these are just as important as supporting students heading to college. We are graduating large numbers of students who have not had these opportunities in high school. Our workforce is dwindling.