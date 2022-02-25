My First Job:Amy Hartley

What was your first job? My first job was a cashier at a warehouse store.
How did you get your first job? I walked in and asked if they were hiring and filled out a paper application!
How long did you work there? I was in high school, and it was just a summer job.
How much were you paid? $4.75/hour
Tell us a bit about the job. I was a typical cashier that also worked the floor.
What did you love about the job? I love interacting with people and making things look appealing! I was promoted to front manager right before going back to school.
What did you hate about the job? It wasn’t fun when it was slow.
What do you do now? I own Magnolia Soap and Bath Co ... still love people and making things look beautiful!
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? Shoot higher faster and don’t be afraid to fail! Trust God always ... He has a plan.