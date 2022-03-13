From staff reports
KINGSPORT — Move To Kingsport has arguably the lowest cost while providing the highest return of any idea stemming from the 1999 Economic Summit.
That’s right — the idea began 23 years ago.
At the time, Kingsport was struggling to reinvent itself after many of the original industries closed or significantly downsized.
There were some who believed it was too late.
But many still believed in the magical Model City.
So a group began to take inventory of the amenities and economics of living here.
It became apparent that Kingsport still had a compelling story to tell — great schools, affordable neighborhoods, natural assets, tax advantages, and a community spirit that weaved it all together.
“We didn’t have to invest huge sums into buildings or public projects. We just had to tell our story and people responded,” said retired City Manager Jeff Fleming, who now oversees the program on a part-time basis.
His official title through the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce is Move to Kingsport relocation manager.
“Sometimes we’re so close to a situation, we can’t see what others see in us. We tend to complain about this or that while others are yearning for the things we already have right here in our own backyard. We need to walk a mile in their shoes to truly understand. I hear it time and time again. Kingsport is an amazing community.”
During the national homebuilding heyday in the early 2000s, Kingsport was struggling with the untimely deaths of some of its most prolific homebuilders like Tim Walkey, Harold Slemp, and Rick Slaughter. They left a void.
“If you were looking for a house in a certain price point, there were more options in Gray and Boone’s Creek. People thought there was something wrong with Kingsport, but there just weren’t many new houses to sell,” Fleming said.
Enter Move To Kingsport, which became an official program in 2006.
COVID SHIFTS THINGS
The pandemic added fuel to the fire as our local assets hit their highest demand.
“People re-evaluated their work-life balance,” Fleming said. “When they started taking inventory of their lives, places like Kingsport began to gravitate to the top of their wish list,” he said. “We’re not too big, not too small, but just right.”
“For locals, we seem obsessed with chasing national franchise retailers and restaurants. It’s a ‘keeping up with the Jones’ mindset. And if it’s not in Kingsport city limits, then somehow we’ve lost a competition. It’s a Friday night football mentality,” he said.
“That’s not how outsiders see us. They’re looking for local restaurants, boutique shopping, and venues with personality (like Model City Tap House, Bays Mountain Brewing, High Voltage, Axe House, and Sports Mill, for example). And they’re very accustomed to shopping online. Driving 20 miles in 20-25 minutes is a dream compared to the traffic they’re leaving behind.”
HEALTHCARE A PLUS
As for healthcare, the sheer volume of patients in larger metropolitan regions makes it more difficult to be seen by a physician. For example, Kingsport has 367 physicians per 100,000 population.
That number is 175 in Daytona, 204 in Orlando or 208 in Melbourne, Florida. There are nearly twice as many options here, so appointments are available.
For veterans, our regional V.A. (Veterans Administration) Medical Center ranks among the best in the nation — and it has multi-disciplinary capabilities, capacity, and volume. Many metropolitan areas only have a V.A. outpatient clinic.
WEST COAST FAMILY’S STORY
Fleming said one family, who preferred to remain anonymous, relocated from the West Coast. They had identified Tennessee as a potential destination and began virtually exploring the state, Fleming said.
They ruled out Middle Tennessee because it is growing too rapidly and felt too much like the high-growth place they were leaving. So they booked a flight to Knoxville and began exploring on the ground. It, too, felt too congested, so they drove as far as Greeneville before they ran out of time and had to catch the return flight home.
Their weekend visit caused them to focus on Northeast Tennessee although they had never been to the Tri-Cities. Back home, they drew a boundary and set an alert on a real estate website.
Eventually they received a notification that a home matching their search criteria hit the market in Kingsport, so they set up a virtual tour using Facetime.
They bought the house without ever having visited in person.
“We felt our steps were divinely directed,” the family spokesperson said. “God knew what we needed. Our kids hadn’t been in school for over a year, the street homelessness was overwhelming, riots were out of control, and too much emphasis was placed on narratives beyond teaching the fundamentals of education.
“We just wanted to find a place that reminded us of the town we grew up in. Everyone in Kingsport has been so friendly, helpful, and welcoming. It’s a breath of fresh air. One of our children got to participate in the marching band national championships shortly after moving here. And now we’re going to Carnegie Hall. How cool is that? We didn’t necessarily see that coming when we moved to Tennessee.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Since the pandemic began, 1,574 families from 49 states have moved to Kingsport from outside the Tri-Cities region. They purchased more than a quarter of a billion dollars in real estate and fueled our local economy.
Sales tax collections have increased 72% in the past 20 years.
“That’s because our population is trending positively for the first time in a very long time. Each person that moves here generates $25,000-$40,000 in consumer spending per year,” Fleming said. “And it’s spent on routine things like food, pharmacy, home furnishings, and home improvement.”
