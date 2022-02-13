Name: Morris Baker
Age: 54
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, ETSU; Master of Public Administration, ETSU; working on a Ph.D. in Public Administration, Liberty
Title: President and CEO
Company: Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Inc.
What do you do? Lead a social enterprise of about 225 people which focuses on providing employment services to people in need.
What do you think are the keys to success?
1) Stay true to yourself and loyal to others
2) Work hard
3) Stay curious and never stop learning
Name some of your key successes.
Moved the entry level starting pay at Goodwill from $8 per hour to $12.50 per hour and implemented four weeks annual PTO for all full-time employees and 40 hours annually for part-time employees.
Implemented a support offering for all Goodwill employees assisting with life challenges.
Led work on an award the city of Kingsport won from Harvard for Innovations in American Government (Kingsport was the top winner that year), then was a guest instructor at the Kennedy School of Government for a few years.
I have been an invited Grant Reviewer for five federal governmental agencies.
Who were your mentors?
Over my career, I have been very fortunate to have numerous people who have provided mentoring to me in various areas making up who I am.
Can you name a turning point in your career?
When I decided to go to ETSU to get my bachelor’s. I was married and realized for a career I would need to have education to build on.
Who are your family members?
Angie (spouse); Mackenzie Baker (son) and wife Melissa; Michala Treadway (daughter) and husband Gabe; and granddaughters Emery and Elliot Baker.
What management books would you recommend?
“The Power of Moments” by Chip Heath and Dan Heath
“Servant Leadership” by Robert Greenleaf
“Great by Choice” by Jim Collins
“Winning Now, Wining Later” by David Cote
“Fierce Conversations” by Susan Scott
Do you read any national business publications?
The Economist, various newspapers electronically including The Tennessean and Wall Street Journal, along with LinkedIn daily news.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager?
Learn to be an avid reader.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
Don’t chase a career. Chase skills and prepare for the next chapter.
Moment with a Manager publishes weekly, focusing on a company owner or top manager. If you have suggestions for an article, contact Times News business reporter Marina Waters, mwaters@timesnews.net.
