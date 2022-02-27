Name: Patrick W. Shull Col. USA (Ret)
Age: 68
Education: BA, The Citadel; MPA University of Tennessee; Graduate U.S. Army War College
Title: Mayor
Company: City of Kingsport
What do you do?
I serve as mayor of Kingsport, which has a council-manager form of government. The mayor is popularly elected by the citizens separately from the aldermen.
What do you think are the keys to success?
Integrity, perseverance, attention to detail.
Name some of your key successes:
I successfully commanded Army units at the company, battalion, and brigade levels and served in key staff positions of increasing responsibility. I was elected to public office six times to three different positions. In my view, the City of Kingsport government is a responsive, highly effective organization due to the efforts of our talented city manager and professional staff and sound decisions by the BMA.
Who were your mentors?
I was very fortunate throughout my Army career to serve under outstanding bosses who helped guide my professional progress. BG Thomas R. Dickinson and Col. John B. Scarfo were particularly helpful.
Can you name a turning point in your career?
“Early” selection for promotion to major. I also got married while I was a major. My wife has been supportive and extremely helpful in all that I have done since then.
Who are your family members?
My wife, Mary; grown children Tucker and Margaret.
What management books would you recommend?
I would advise someone in management or elected office to read widely, focusing on differing viewpoints regarding current affairs and read history for perspective.
Do you read any national business publications?
I subscribe to the Wall Street Journal.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager?
Be proactive, not passive.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
Mission first, people always.
Moment With a Manager runs weekly, focusing on a company owner or top manager. If you have suggestions for an article, contact Times News business reporter Marina Waters, mwaters@timesnews.net.