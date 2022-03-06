By MARINA WATERS
Name: Kristyn Page
Age: 31
Education: Certificate
Title: Owner
Company: Glowin’ Honey Tans
What do you do? Mobile spray tanning
What do you think are the keys to success?
Consistency, hard work, and being honest with yourself
Name some of your key successes.
I have doubled in sales every year since I’ve opened, I have been featured in a magazine (The Wooded Place Living, a local magazine), and I was successfully able to run my business alone until this year because business has increased so much.
Who were your mentors?
Sarah Irvin
Can you name a turning point in your career?
When I finally figured out my own specific technique, things started changing but in a good way. I became unique from others because I didn’t do things your typical way.
Who are your family members?
Joe Page (husband), Penny Simcox (mother and a big reason I spray tan now), Greg Simcox (father) and John Simcox (brother).
What management books would you recommend?
Anything that talks about self-growth, problem solving, and/or critical thinking.
Do you read any national business publications?
Entrepreneur Magazine and if I feel fancy I’ll glance at Forbes.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager?
Stay focused. The job can and will get tough, but as long as you keep your focus you’ll be OK. Also, anything that can help your critical thinking skills … use it.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
You will only ever be as good as you allow yourself to be. Work hard and raise the bar.
Moment With a Manager publishes weekly, focusing on a company owner or top manager. If you have suggestions for an article, contact Times News business reporter Marina Waters, mwaters@timesnews.net.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.