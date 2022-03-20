Name: Joey Christian
Age: 50
Education: BBA in marketing from ETSU, MAT in secondary education from ETSU, and EDS in curriculum and instruction from LMU
Title: Head football coach
Company: Dobyns-Bennett
What do you do?
We teach kids life lessons through a series of successes and failures known as football. Our goal is that every kid will leave with the tools needed to make them better husbands, fathers, sons, brothers, uncles and nephews.
What do you think are the keys to success?
Any success we have is directly tied to the players we have. I am fortunate to have the best coaches in the state and they do a “rock star job,” but it all starts with having good players who are willing to sacrifice and work hard for our program.
Name some of your key successes:
Region 1-6A coach of the year in 2019 and 2020. We also were back-to-back quarterfinal teams in both those years.
Who were your mentors?
I look at so many coaches who I learned from. But as a high school coach, Gene Venable and Graham Clark were two of the greatest to learn from.
Can you name a turning point in your career?
In the ninth game of my coaching career, Coach Venable came to me and told me I was going to be the offensive coordinator and call the plays. I was scared to death. We beat Johnson County that week to make the playoffs because of the defense. We won 28-7 but that was in spite of me and what we were doing offensively.
What management books would you recommend?
I have always kept two books to read to refocus myself when needed. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu and “Finding a Way to Win” by Bill Parcells.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager?
We tell the kids in our program that we are going to treat you fairly. We will not treat you the same.
